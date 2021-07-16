Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Manish Tewari fuels speculation on power tussle within Punjab Congress and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Manish Tewari fuels speculation on power tussle within Punjab Congress and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Congress leader Manish Tewari.

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Manish Tewari’s tweet fuels speculation over power tussle within Congress’ Punjab unit

Congress leader Manish Tewari’s tweet on Punjab’s demographic composition has fuelled speculation about the power tussle within the party’s unit in the state even as a change in its leadership seems imminent. Read more

Mask usage will go down in August-September, Centre warns citing projection

The Union health ministry on Friday cautioned against the declining usage of masks among people and said that the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, though limited in a few pockets, is not yet over. Read more

India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021 as arch rivals placed in same group, to face each other in Super 12s

India and Pakistan have been placed in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2021 scheduled to take place from October 17 to November 14 this year, the ICC announced on Friday. Read more

Harshvardhan Rane on Haseen Dillruba's intimate scenes: 'For those 10-15 seconds I am very romantic'

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has said that he feels at his most romantic when he's performing intimate scenes on camera. Harsh was recently seen with Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in Haseen Dillruba. Read more

You can delete the last 15 mins of your search history on Google through a shortcut now

Earlier this year, during Google I/O 2021, the company had announced that they were soon going to support a feature that will let users quickly delete the last 15 minutes of their search history on Android and iOS apps. Read more

KTM 250 Adventure available with massive discount for limited time

Bajaj Auto has announced a special discount price of 2,30,000 on the KTM 250 Adventure motorcycle. Under the latest discount, the price of the motorcycle has been slashed by 25,000. Read more

Elon Musk’s reaction to tweet about Richard Branson’s cabinets goes viral

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s reply to a tweet about the cabinets in billionaire Richard Branson’s house has created quite a buzz online. There is a possibility that the post and Musk’s reply to it will leave you chuckling. Read more

Pulitzer-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan

Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed in Afghanistan's Kandahar while on a reporting assignment to the war-torn country. Watch here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manish tewari indian national congress india pakistan elon musk danish siddiqui
TRENDING NEWS

Portrayal of turban-wearing Sikh character in Pixar’s Turning Red wins hearts

This school’s alumni network is helping those affected by pandemic, landslides

Elon Musk’s reaction to tweet about Richard Branson’s cabinets goes viral

Mumbai Police shares Harry Potter related post to remind people to wear masks
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP