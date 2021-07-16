News updates from HT: Manish Tewari fuels speculation on power tussle within Punjab Congress and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Manish Tewari’s tweet fuels speculation over power tussle within Congress’ Punjab unit

Congress leader Manish Tewari’s tweet on Punjab’s demographic composition has fuelled speculation about the power tussle within the party’s unit in the state even as a change in its leadership seems imminent. Read more

Mask usage will go down in August-September, Centre warns citing projection

The Union health ministry on Friday cautioned against the declining usage of masks among people and said that the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, though limited in a few pockets, is not yet over. Read more

India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021 as arch rivals placed in same group, to face each other in Super 12s

India and Pakistan have been placed in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2021 scheduled to take place from October 17 to November 14 this year, the ICC announced on Friday. Read more

Harshvardhan Rane on Haseen Dillruba's intimate scenes: 'For those 10-15 seconds I am very romantic'

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has said that he feels at his most romantic when he's performing intimate scenes on camera. Harsh was recently seen with Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in Haseen Dillruba. Read more

You can delete the last 15 mins of your search history on Google through a shortcut now

Earlier this year, during Google I/O 2021, the company had announced that they were soon going to support a feature that will let users quickly delete the last 15 minutes of their search history on Android and iOS apps. Read more

KTM 250 Adventure available with massive discount for limited time

Bajaj Auto has announced a special discount price of ₹2,30,000 on the KTM 250 Adventure motorcycle. Under the latest discount, the price of the motorcycle has been slashed by ₹25,000. Read more

Elon Musk’s reaction to tweet about Richard Branson’s cabinets goes viral

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s reply to a tweet about the cabinets in billionaire Richard Branson’s house has created quite a buzz online. There is a possibility that the post and Musk’s reply to it will leave you chuckling. Read more

Pulitzer-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan

Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed in Afghanistan's Kandahar while on a reporting assignment to the war-torn country. Watch here