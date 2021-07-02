News updates from HT: Ministers hit back at Rahul Gandhi over 'vaccine shortage' and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'What is Rahul Gandhi's problem?': Union ministers hit back over Covid-19 vaccine shortage

At least two Union ministers hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday on the issue of alleged coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine shortage in India. Read More

Faceoff between students and management of IIT Indore over reopening of campus

The final year students of IIT Indore have raised a demand for reopening the campus for gaining practical knowledge as they don't want to do engineering just for the degrees. Read More

Chhattisgarh to provide power supply to farmers to draw water from rivers

The Chhattisgarh government is planning to provide power connections to farmers in forested areas to draw river water for irrigation to discourage the use of groundwater, officials aware of the matter said. Read More

'This second-string Indian team coming here is an insult to Sri Lanka cricket': Arjuna Ranatunga slams SLC

Arjuna Ranatunga, Sri Lanka’s 1996 World Cup-winning captain, slammed the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board for agreeing to host a ‘second-string Indian team’ minus the likes of regular skipper Virat Kohli, vice-captain Rohit Sharma. Read More

Bride performs martial arts in wedding saree in Tamil Nadu, video wows people

A bride from Tamil Nadu is gaining lots of love and appreciation on social media after a video of her performing martial arts in her wedding attire went viral online. Read More

Haseen Dillruba movie review: Taapsee Pannu's new Netflix film is a hot mess; a minor work by a major actor

The first 10 minutes of Haseen Dillruba are so hectic that a part of me almost wanted some sort of an interval. Read More