News updates from HT: Modi to transfer over 700 crore to PMAY-G beneficiaries in Tripura and all the latest news

Modi to transfer over ₹700 crore to housing scheme beneficiaries in Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to transfer on Sunday the first installment of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura. Read more

‘Globally, 6 times more Covid-19 boosters administered every day’: WHO chief wants 'scandal' to end

World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyes has described as a ‘scandal,’ what he said was more people across the world receiving booster doses of a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine as compared to those receiving primary doses in low-income countries, calling for the practice to be stopped. Read more

Hasan Ali issues statement for first time since dropped catch and Pakistan's defeat to Australia in T20 World Cup semis

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has issued a public statement for the first time since the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021, in which Pakistan lost to Australia by five wickets to mark the end of their fabulous campaign. Read more

Rajkummar, Patralekhaa's wedding celebrations kick off with romantic engagement; Farah Khan, Saqib Saleem attend. Watch

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are finally tying the knot this month. The couple got engaged on Saturday in an intimate ceremony which had white as the theme for the night. While Rajkummar got down on one knee to propose to Patralekhaa, she, too, asked him to marry her. Read more

Twilight star Taylor Lautner is engaged to girlfriend Tay Dome: All of my wishes came true

Twilight star Taylor Lautner is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Tay Dome. The actor took to social media to announce the big news with his fans and followers and revealed that he popped the big question on Thursday. Read more

Delhi pollution: Schools shut, construction halted. Kejriwal acts after SC prod

Delhi govt announced a series of measures to be implemented amid rising pollution after SC prod. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a one-week action plan to be implemented from Monday. Watch here