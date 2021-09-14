News updates from HT: Mumbai police to create ‘Nirbhaya Squad’ to prevent crimes against women and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Mumbai police stations to have Nirbhaya Squad to bolster women’s safety
Against the backdrop of the Sakinaka rape and murder case, the top brass of the Mumbai police has decided to create a dedicated ‘Nirbahaya Squad’ in every police station to prevent crimes against women, officials said. Read more
Andhra Pradesh extends Covid-19 night curfew till September 30
The Andhra Pradesh state government on Tuesday extended the existing night curfew in the state till September 30 from September 16, according to an order from the chief minister's office. Read more
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits flood-hit areas as IMD forecasts more rain
The newly sworn-in chief minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday visited some of the flood-affected areas in Jamnagar to take stock of the situation. Read more
After Firozabad, IMA official warns about ‘bad’ dengue situation in this UP district
Amid heightened concern over Dengue in many north Indian states, a top official of the Indian Medical Association, Agra, said that 40-50% of patients in the district are suffering from dengue or viral fever. Read more
Sri Lanka great Lasith Malinga retires from all forms of cricket
Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He made the announcement through a post on Twitter. Read more
Kangana Ranaut to play lead role in Sita in The Incarnation, not Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kangana Ranaut is all set to play the role of Sita in a film titled Sita: The Incarnation. This is the same film that was reportedly offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Read more
Ahead of iPhone 13 launch event, Apple Store goes down
We are just a few hours away from the iPhone 13 launch. And ahead of the official unveiling Apple Store has gone down. It happens every year -- to refresh the home page and add the latest products to the Apple Store, the company brings down its official online store ahead of launch. Read more
Explained: New US Bill to ease Green Card norms set to benefit Indians
After reports of a bill that might remove per-country limits for visa in the US, another bill might ease getting a Green Card or the permanent resident card in exchange of a super fee. In the United States, there is a serious backlog of Green Card applications. Watch here