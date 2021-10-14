News updates from HT: Navjot Singh Sidhu in Delhi today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Navjot Singh Sidhu in Delhi today, to discuss 'organisational matters' with Congress leaders

The meeting between Sidhu and the senior leadership of Congress is first since September 28, when he posted his resignation on social media. Read more

Amit Shah in Goa today; to lay foundation stone for NFSU, address BJP workers

Union home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah will be on a day-long visit to poll-bound Goa on Thursday. Read more

Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

According to an official release, Dinesh Karthik was found guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct during the IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah. Read more

Tanishaa Mukerji calls Aryan Khan's case harassment, wants him freed: 'People have become callous towards our stars'

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji has voiced her support for Shah Rukh Khan's Aryan Khan. The NCB arrested Aryan after an alleged drug bust aboard a cruise ship near Mumbai. Read more

Aditi Rao Hydari is Dussehra fashion goals in blue gharara, strappy pink sharara

Sharing pictures from her photoshoot, Aditi set the Internet on fire with her killer sartorial looks and we can't help but take fashion cues to slay at our next ethnic outing this festive week. Read more