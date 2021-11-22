News updates from HT: New portfolios assigned to Rajasthan ministers following cabinet reshuffle and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan cabinet rejig: CM Gehlot retains home, finance, Kalla gets edu and art

Parsadi Lal Meena was allocated health and excise departments, Shanti Dhariwal has local self government, urban development and parliamentary affairs with him. Read more here.

Cold wave conditions likely in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan over next two days

Weak La Nina conditions, which are also associated with colder winters in northwest India, are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region, according to weather experts. Read more here.

'SRK winning it in style!': Shahrukh Khan hits last-ball six to seal Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title for Tamil Nadu -VIDEO

Shahrukh finished it off in style for Tamil Nadu as they lifted their record third Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy defeating Karnataka by four wickets. Watch

Rohit Shetty says he used to earn ₹35 on first job: 'I had to choose between food and travel'

Rohit Shetty opened up on his Bollywood journey and the financial struggle that he had to face in the early says. He said that he earned ₹35 when he started working. Read more here.

At 555.9 kmph, this Rolls-Royce breaks record as world's fastest EV

During its record-breaking runs, the Rolls-Royce aircraft reached a maximum top speed of 623km/h, making it the world’s fastest all-electric vehicle. Read more here.

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa are couple fashion goals in twinning metallic jackets

Rajkummar Rao slays a blue metallic biker jacket and ₹22.5k shirt while Patralekhaa raises the heat in a see-through metallic structured cape worth ₹34.5k on their ‘pyjama party night’ and we are swooning over their bling twinning game as they ace couple fashion goals. Read more here.

'Modi would win all awards…': Owaisi's film industry jibe at PM | UP polls