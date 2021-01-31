News updates from HT: PM Modi announces compensation for UP accident victims and all the latest news
Moradabad accident: ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of victims, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced a compensation for the families of the victims of a road accident that took place on the Moradabad-Agra highway in Uttar Pradesh, in which at least 10 people lost their lives. Read more
Day after joining BJP, former TMC minister lashes out at Mamata govt
Former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, came down heavily on his previous party --- the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) --- at his first BJP rally in Howrah on Sunday. Read more
Maoist killed in Odisha encounter, say police
A day after Maoists killed two civilians in Kandhamal district, a combined team of Special Operations Group and District Voluntary Force killed a suspected Maoist in a forest in Malkangiri district late Saturday night. Read more
India vs England: R Ashwin eyes impressive feat, set to go past Harbhajan Singh
India off-spinner R Ashwin will be on the cusp of an impressive feat when India take on England in the first Test in Chennai starting Friday. Read more
Bell Bottom to Jersey: 15 films lined up for release as theatres start operating on 100% occupancy
The film industry is bursting with joy as the government finally allowed cinema halls to function at 100% occupancy. Read more
Little fox gets overjoyed to meet feline friend. Video may make you say aww
Videos of encounters between cats and dogs are quite frequent on the Internet. The delightful videos are enough to brighten up one’s day. Read more
Watch: Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after fresh round of angioplasty
Agriculture minister responds to Sharad Pawar's criticism of farm laws
Healthcare likely to get top priority in Budget 2021: Survey
Uttarakhand sets up first arboretum for Shivalik range with 210 species of trees
- The Shivalik Arboretum has over 210 tree and shrub species, making it one of the biggest arboretum in Uttarakhand.
You have a responsibility: AAP’s Raghav Chadha writes to Punjab CM
- The accident occurred on Saturday when a private bus collided with a truck on the highway due to poor visibility in dense fog which has shrouded north India.
Maoist killed in Odisha encounter, say police
Satya Pal Malik warns Centre not to suppress farmers' movement
Mamata govt has given free access to infiltrators: Amit Shah
Sonu Sood moves SC against HC order on illegal construction notice
Why is India called the world’s pharmacy? Here are 160 million reasons
Uncertainty over Bombay HC judge behind controversial POCSO rulings
- Justice Ganediwala’s fate hangs in the balance since her tenure as an additional judge ends on February 12.
India is more than just a political or territorial entity, says PM Modi
IAF to focus on ₹1.3 lakh crore deal for 114 fighter jets
