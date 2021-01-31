News updates from HT: PM Modi announces compensation for UP accident victims and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Moradabad accident: ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of victims, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced a compensation for the families of the victims of a road accident that took place on the Moradabad-Agra highway in Uttar Pradesh, in which at least 10 people lost their lives. Read more

Day after joining BJP, former TMC minister lashes out at Mamata govt

Former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, came down heavily on his previous party --- the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) --- at his first BJP rally in Howrah on Sunday. Read more

Maoist killed in Odisha encounter, say police

A day after Maoists killed two civilians in Kandhamal district, a combined team of Special Operations Group and District Voluntary Force killed a suspected Maoist in a forest in Malkangiri district late Saturday night. Read more

India vs England: R Ashwin eyes impressive feat, set to go past Harbhajan Singh

India off-spinner R Ashwin will be on the cusp of an impressive feat when India take on England in the first Test in Chennai starting Friday. Read more

Bell Bottom to Jersey: 15 films lined up for release as theatres start operating on 100% occupancy

The film industry is bursting with joy as the government finally allowed cinema halls to function at 100% occupancy. Read more

Little fox gets overjoyed to meet feline friend. Video may make you say aww

Videos of encounters between cats and dogs are quite frequent on the Internet. The delightful videos are enough to brighten up one’s day. Read more

Watch: Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after fresh round of angioplasty