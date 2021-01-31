Little fox gets overjoyed to meet feline friend. Video may make you say aww

Videos of encounters between cats and dogs are quite frequent on the Internet. The delightful videos are enough to brighten up one’s day. Now, this clip of an unusual encounter may just become your favourite clip if you’re up for some adorable content. Shared on the subreddit aww, the video features a little fox and a big black-furred cat. After watching the video, your heart may melt at their cuteness.

“Fennec Fox reunited with his best friend William the black cat,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The clip shows the fox extremely excited to see its friend. The cat on the other hand also joins the cute fox after a few moments into the clip.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on January 31, the clip has garnered over 15,600 upvotes and numerous comments from netizens. People found the recording to be precious and showered their love in the comments section. Some also expressed the probable thoughts of the cat and the fox in the clip.

“What a wonderful video. That fox is so smushed into the ground wiggling. Extremely cute. Love the squeaks,” commented one Reddit user. “BIG CAT, smol fox,” wrote another.

What do you think of this super cute clip?

