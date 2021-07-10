News updates from HT: No devotees allowed in this year's Rath Yatra in Puri and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

No devotees allowed to participate in this year’s Rath Yatra in Puri

The Rath Yatra festival in Odisha’s Puri this year will be celebrated without the participation of devotees, similar to the previous year, along with strict adherence to coronavirus disease protocols (Covid-19) in order to curb the spread of the viral disease, the Jagannath temple administration said on Friday. Read more

Tripura sent 151 samples for testing. More than half are positive for Delta plus

Tripura confirmed on Friday that more than half of the samples that the state sent for genome sequencing to West Bengal have, in fact, turned out to be positive for the Delta plus variant of the SARS-CoV-2, which is feared to potentially drive a third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India. Read more

Odisha hikes MGNREGA workers' wage, announces ₹532 cr package

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a Covid assistance package of ₹532 crore for 32 lakh Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers in the state who have worked in the last 3 months of this year. Read more

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Indonesia, no tsunami warning issued

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Sulawesi island Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage. Read more

Euro 2020, Italy vs England: Sunil Chhetri predicts a 'cagey final', explains why Italy may have an advantage

India football team captain Sunil Chhetri believes the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy could be a 'cagey' affair as both the teams would be focusing on defending and scoring on counter-attacks. Read more

Javed Ali says contestant on a show he judged won just because of how he talked: 'People want masala'

Singer Javed Ali is the latest celebrity to speak about singing reality shows. Singer and RJ Amit Kumar sparked a controversy a couple of months ago when he spoke about how he was asked to praise contestants when he visited the sets of Indian Idol season 12. Read more

Swipe right on security: How to stay safe on dating apps

Ever since the pandemic locked us in our homes, technology has become even more important in our lives. From ordering in essentials to finding someone significant, the apps are doing all the heavy lifting. Read more

Kareena Kapoor announces book Pregnancy Bible in ₹2k strappy camisole dress

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan delighted her followers when she announced her new book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible online.The actor called it her 'third child'. Read more

Tweeple are relating hard to this post about eating idli too quickly

A Twitter user's hilarious description of what happens when you eat idli too quickly has left people laughing out loud. The share has been collecting several reactions from tweeple, many of whom are sharing how the post is extremely relatable. Read more