Javed Ali says contestant on a show he judged won just because of how he talked: 'People want masala'

Singer Javed Ali is the latest celebrity to speak about singing reality shows. Singer and RJ Amit Kumar sparked a controversy a couple of months ago when he spoke about how he was asked to praise contestants when he visited the sets of Indian Idol season 12.

Speaking to a leading daily, Javed Ali has also opened up about the excessively emotional stories of contestants that are shown on reality shows. He said that on a show he was judging, a contestant won just because he could speak with charm.

"Let me tell you that people want entertainment and masala; they are intrigued to know about their lifestyle. Like recently, I myself participated in a show and spoke about the hurdles in my early days. But thinking of it on the other side, I want to tell you that a contestant I was judging not long ago went on to, unfortunately, win a music reality show simply because he could appeal with his talking. Still, I would say at the end of the day, it's an individual's personal opinion whom to vote for. I don't think anybody is compelled to vote for any particular contestant," he said.

However, Javed added that he has never been told to falsely praise any contestant on any show. Talking about Amit Kumar's comments, he said, "Well, I was quite surprised when I heard that. Kyunki mere saath to aisa nahin hua tha (Because this has never happened with me). I used to give my genuine opinion based on what I felt. I was told to not fake it because people come to know if you aren't honest."

Earlier, singer Sunidhi Chauhan had also said that she left Indian Idol as a judge as they, too, would ask her to praise contestants. Talking about it, she said, "I think it is done to seek attention. I think it is required to be done to hold your audience. Guess it works."