Tweeple are relating hard to this post about eating idli too quickly

A Twitter user's hilarious description of what happens when you eat idli too quickly has left people laughing out loud. The share has been collecting several reactions from tweeple, many of whom are sharing how the post is extremely relatable.

The share has been posted by Twitter user Mumtaz. "Do you ever eat Idli with chutney so fast that it gets stuck in your chest and you feel that little death coming and then you drink water and you're resurrected!?" she wrote in her tweet.

Well if that didn't paint the perfect picture of the last time you choked on your food were not sure what can.

Do you ever eat Idli with chutney so fast that it gets stuck in your chest and you feel that little death coming and then you drink water and you're resurrected!? — Mumtaz (@heydambis) July 9, 2021

Shared some a day ago, the tweet has collected almost 4,300 likes and several reactions.

"Yes. Perfectly described," posted a Twitter user. To this, another individual replied, "Idli is to be eaten slowly and cherished... Ekdum slowly."

"Every. Damn. Time. Been happening since decades, and yet I just know it will happen yet again the next time I have idlis!" wrote a third.

Have you experienced this? What do you think of this tweet?

