News updates from HT: Noida film city construction likely in Jan 2022, says govt and all the latest news

Construction of Film City likely to start in January 2022, says UP government

The Uttar Pradesh government said on Monday that its ambitious Film City project is expected to start in January next year. The pet project of chief minister Yogi Adityanath will provide employment to 15,000 people, the state government added. Read more.

After Mukul Roy, BJP MLA Tanmay Ghosh joins Trinamool Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) strength in the West Bengal assembly fell to 73 on Monday when Tanmay Ghosh, who won the Bishnupur seat in Bankura district in the March-April polls, joined the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). Read more.

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in 5 states till September 2, warns of landslides

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Bihar, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Goa are likely to receive widespread rainfall activity till September 2. In its weather forecast for the week, the IMD said that Konkan region and Goa may get very heavy falls on Tuesday and Wednesday. Read more.

Karnal lathi-charge: Haryana govt has no right to remain in power, says Sena

The Shiv Sena on Monday lashed out at the Haryana government over the lathi-charge on farmers and said the police action against the protesters was like the "second Jallianwala Bagh". Read more.

Hurricane hits US coast. Roofs blown off, trees uprooted as Ida makes landfall

Hurricane Ida struck the coast of United States' Louisiana Sunday as a powerful Category 4 storm. Videos show roofs being blown off, trees uprooted and extreme floods as the hurricane made landfall. Power outages were reported in the city of New Orleans and at least one person was reported dead. Watch here.

Tokyo Paralympics: India's Sumit Antil wins gold in javelin throw (F64) event, sets new World Record

India's Sumit Antil on Monday set a new world record to win the gold medal in the men's javelin throw (F64) event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. With the best throw of 68.85 m in the final in Japan, he took India's medal count to 7. Read more.

Pilots fly into the eye of hurricane Ida. Watch incredible video

Hurricane Ida, a fierce Category 4 storm, made landfall in American state Louisiana on Sunday afternoon. The Internet is now filled with various images and videos related to the storm or showcasing its aftermath. Among them, a clip shared by the NOAA Hurricane Hunters, a government organisation, has left people in awe. The clip shows two pilots of flying into the eye of hurricane Ida. Watch here.

Tata Punch SUV teased again, reveals rear design for the first time

Tata Motors has shared a new teaser video revealing the exterior design of the micro-SUV from the rear. The Indian carmaker recently unveiled the Punch micro SUV ahead of its possible launch ahead of the festive season next month. Read more.

Oppo Reno 6 5G review: An all-rounder with good cameras and reliable performance

The Oppo Reno 6 5G offers a good screen, reliable camera performance and battery life. Is it enough to justify the ₹29,990 price tag? Here’s what we think about the smaller sibling of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G. Read more.

Karan Johar reveals mom Hiroo had ‘two massive surgeries’ amid pandemic, shares video from hospital: ‘Oscar goes to…’

Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a video of his mother, Hiroo Johar, from a hospital in Mumbai after she underwent an operation. He called her a ‘superhero’ in his caption and revealed that she underwent ‘two massive surgeries’ amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He also shared that his twins, Yash and Roohi, were waiting for their grandmother at home ‘with a cake and a song’. Read more.

