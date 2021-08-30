Karnal lathi-charge: Haryana govt has no right to remain in power, says Sena

The Shiv Sena on Monday lashed out at the Haryana government over the lathi-charge on farmers and said the police action against the protesters was like the "second Jallianwala Bagh". The Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamana, said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inaugurating the renovated Jallianwala Bagh complex in Amritsar, a second Jallianwala Bagh was happening in Haryana. “The seeds of cruelty being sown by the government will bear sour fruits. This is for sure...The Manohar Lal Khattar government has no right to remain in power,” the Sena said in its editorial.

On Saturday, police lathi-charged a group of farmers heading towards Karnal to protest against a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was attended by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar and other leaders. At least 10 people suffered injuries in the police action.

Referring to Union Minister Narayan Rane incident, the Sena also questioned why the critics of the Maharashtra government remained silent on Saturday’s incident in Haryana. “The farmers in Haryana were lathi-charged on their heads because they raised slogans against CM Khattar. A Union minister speaks of attacking the chief minister of Maharashtra and when action is taken against him legally, the state government is called intolerant,” the Sena, which is a part of the ruling Maha-Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, said.

The Sena also called Centre stone-hearted over the ongoing farmers' protest against the three farm laws and said that PM Modi hasn’t met the farmers, who have been protesting at the borders of Delhi, demanding the removal of the legislation.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has also come under fire over an officer’s remark about the treatment of the protesters during their protest. Ayush Sinha, Karnal’s sub-divisional magistrate, was heard in a video ordering police personnel to “break the head of the protesters” on Saturday.

Several political leaders in Haryana, including deputy chief minister Dushyant Singh Chautala, have condemned the official’s remarks. Chautala promised action against Sinha and said his comments do not meet the ethical standards expected from officers.







