News updates from HT: People moved to relief centres as Cyclone Gulab landfall continues and all the latest news

1,100 people shifted to relief centres in Andhra’s Srikakulam as Cyclone Gulab continues landfall process

As forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Gulab's landfall process began at 6pm on Sunday over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, and south coastal Odisha. According to latest visuals shared by news agency ANI, strong winds and heavy rainfall have been witnessed in Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh – which was one of the three districts that have been put on high alert in the state. Srikakulam's joint collector Sumit Kumar told ANI that two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and four squads of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have arrived in the district for rescue operations.

Bharat Bandh: No farmers to be allowed in Capital; Delhi Police tighten security

Ahead of the Bharat Bandh tomorrow, called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the Delhi Police said that it made adequate arrangement to ensure security in the Capital. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation of all 40 farmers' groups protesting against the Centre's three contentious farm laws, called for a Bharat Bandh on Monday. The farmers have been protesting for more than 10 months at Delhi's borders against the farm laws passed by the government during the monsoon session in 2020.

Nitish Kumar reiterates demand for caste census, plans to call all party meet soon

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday reiterated his demand for caste-based census and announced that he would soon discuss the issue with all political parties in the state in light of the Centre's affidavit to the Supreme Court reasoning that conducting a caste enumeration exercise for backward classes was not feasible.

'SKM will campaign in poll-bound states if farm laws not taken back’: Rakesh Tikait

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of farmer unions, will hold protests in every part of the country against the three contentious farm laws introduced by the Centre, hold meetings, and campaign in poll-bound states if they are not rolled back, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait told reporters on Sunday.

How Ujjayi breathing can be good for your heart, a cardiologist explains

World Heart Day 2021: Stress is one of the primary causes behind heart problems. Being constantly under stress releases hormones which could change the way our blood clots that may increase the chances of a heart attack, as per health experts. "Fear, anxiety, sadness, stress, there are a lot of negative emotions people experience in today's lifestyle, especially in Covid era which could make you prone to infections and heart ailments," says Dr Prasan Prabhakar, Cardiologist at Laxmi Hospital in Kochi and volunteer with Dhyan Foundation.

IPL 2021, RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian batsman to achieve rare milestone in T20 cricket

Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, on Sunday added a huge feather to his cap during their Indian Premier League 2021 clash against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Kohli, who opened the innings alongside Devdutt Padikkal reached his individual score of 16* in the 4th over. Kohli smashed MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah for a four and a six to reach the mark.

Kapil Sharma says he was tricked by Neha Kakkar's fake pregnancy post: 'I got so emotional'

Kapil Sharma revealed that like many Neha Kakkar's fans, he was also tricked into believing that the singer was pregnant when she shared the poster of her song Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

