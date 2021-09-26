'SKM will campaign in poll-bound states if farm laws not taken back’: Rakesh Tikait

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of farmer unions, will hold protests in every part of the country against the three contentious farm laws introduced by the Centre, hold meetings, and campaign in poll-bound states if they are not rolled back, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait told reporters on Sunday.

“The Government of India should repeal the three farm laws at the earliest. If not, Samyukt Kisan Morcha will go to every part of the country, hold meetings and protests against the Central government and campaign in poll-bound states,” Tikait said.

SKM has called for a 10-hour long Bharat Bandh on Monday to mark a year of the three controversial farm laws. "A Bharat Bandh has been called on September 27. The top priority is to ensure the success of this bandh. After this, the SKM will take a call on the future course of action for the protest. The BKU will continue its fight for the farmers," SKM spokesperson Saurabh Upadhyay told reporters.

The Centre has held 11 rounds of talks with the farmer but the talks have brought forth no solution as the farmer unions insist on repeal and the government continues to claim that the laws are pro-farmer.

Tikait also reached out to US President Joe Biden and the Indian American diaspora living abroad seeking their support for the farmers' stir. Tikait claimed that the protests have so far claimed the lives of 700 farmers but the government is not ready to repeal the laws.

“We appeal to all Indians living in the US. India's prime minister will be there on September 25 in New York for a programme. All Indians in the US should place a 'farmers' flag on their vehicles and raise banners of 'No Farmer No Food' and register your protest in support of farmers,” Tikait said in a video message.

BKU declared their intentions to campaign in poll-bound states in early March, right before the 2021 legislative elections commenced. “We'll send teams to poll-bound states — to West Bengal and Kerala. We will not support any party but appeal to people to vote for the candidates who can defeat BJP. We will tell people about the Modi govt's attitude towards farmers,” BKU leader Balbir S Rajewal had said at a press conference.