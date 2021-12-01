News updates from HT: ‘Pray Gandhi gives them wisdom,’ says Joshi in Parliament and all the latest news
Parliament: Pray Gandhi gives them wisdom, says Joshi as suspended MPs continue stir
Union minister of parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday he would pray that Mahatma Gandhi gave wisdom to the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs who were staging a protest near his statue on Parliament premises. Read more
Petrol price in Delhi likely to come down
The petrol price in the Capital is likely to come down as the Delhi government is planning to reduce VAT on it. Read more
‘No record of farmers’ death during protests’: Govt informs Parliament
The government has no record of the farmers who had died during the year-long farmers’ protests and hence there was no question of providing compensation to their families, the Union government informed Parliament on Wednesday. Read more
Chill in hills: Snow, rain forecast in Himachal Pradesh till December 4
The western disturbance active over the region will bring rain and snow in Himachal Pradesh till December 4. Read more
Twinkle Khanna shares how she and Akshay Kumar divide the bills, reveals she pays for Aarav-Nitara’s education
Twinkle Khanna opened up about how she and her husband Akshay Kumar divide expenses between themselves. Read more
‘Not like he has not been among the runs in 1-2 Tests': Karthik wants India senior to be dropped, says there's 'no harm'
Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik believes there will be no harm in dropping Ajinkya Rahane for the second India-New Zealand Test in Mumbai as there is no way Shreyas Iyer can be dropped after his dream debut in Test and that a break can also work in favour of the stand-in captain. Read more
Katrina Kaif's ₹2 lakh pink saree for Dubai event is made for wedding cocktails, brides-to-be take notes
Actor Katrina Kaif, rumoured to be tying knot with Vicky Kaushal in December, recently attended an event in Expo 2020 Dubai. The star took to Instagram today to share photos of herself at the occasion, and she looks absolutely divine in them. Details here
Kia Carens RV set for unveil this month. The name, target audience explained
While the name has been doing the rounds for quite some time now, Kia India on Wednesday confirmed that its next offering for the country will indeed be called Kia Carens. Read more