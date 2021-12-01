News updates from HT: ‘Pray Gandhi gives them wisdom,’ says Joshi in Parliament and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Parliament: Pray Gandhi gives them wisdom, says Joshi as suspended MPs continue stir

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union minister of parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday he would pray that Mahatma Gandhi gave wisdom to the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs who were staging a protest near his statue on Parliament premises. Read more

Petrol price in Delhi likely to come down

The petrol price in the Capital is likely to come down as the Delhi government is planning to reduce VAT on it. Read more

‘No record of farmers’ death during protests’: Govt informs Parliament

The government has no record of the farmers who had died during the year-long farmers’ protests and hence there was no question of providing compensation to their families, the Union government informed Parliament on Wednesday. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chill in hills: Snow, rain forecast in Himachal Pradesh till December 4

The western disturbance active over the region will bring rain and snow in Himachal Pradesh till December 4. Read more

Twinkle Khanna shares how she and Akshay Kumar divide the bills, reveals she pays for Aarav-Nitara’s education

Twinkle Khanna opened up about how she and her husband Akshay Kumar divide expenses between themselves. Read more

‘Not like he has not been among the runs in 1-2 Tests': Karthik wants India senior to be dropped, says there's 'no harm'

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik believes there will be no harm in dropping Ajinkya Rahane for the second India-New Zealand Test in Mumbai as there is no way Shreyas Iyer can be dropped after his dream debut in Test and that a break can also work in favour of the stand-in captain. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina Kaif's ₹2 lakh pink saree for Dubai event is made for wedding cocktails, brides-to-be take notes

Actor Katrina Kaif, rumoured to be tying knot with Vicky Kaushal in December, recently attended an event in Expo 2020 Dubai. The star took to Instagram today to share photos of herself at the occasion, and she looks absolutely divine in them. Details here

Kia Carens RV set for unveil this month. The name, target audience explained

While the name has been doing the rounds for quite some time now, Kia India on Wednesday confirmed that its next offering for the country will indeed be called Kia Carens. Read more