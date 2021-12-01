Parliament: Pray Gandhi gives them wisdom, says Joshi as suspended MPs continue stir

Union minister of parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday he would pray that Mahatma Gandhi gave wisdom to the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs who were staging a protest near his statue on Parliament premises.

“If the 12 suspended members of the Rajya Sabha want to come to the House, then they should express remorse. Let them sit on dharna… I pray Mahatma Gandhi gives them wisdom,” Joshi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, expressing his dismay at the conduct of Opposition leaders inside the House, said the suspended MPs had shown no remorse, and there was no question of revoking their suspension.

As the din continued for the third day of the winter session of Parliament, followed by an adjournment, Naidu ordered that nothing that the Opposition MPs say would go on record but said their conduct in the Well of the House should be shown to the people of the country.

Oppn MPs protest near Gandhi statue over suspension of 12 RS members

Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Wednesday adjourned for almost an hour as placard-carrying opposition MPs trooped into the well of the House and shouted slogans against the suspension of 12 MPs for their "unruly" behaviour.

Among those suspended six MPs MPs are from the Congress, two each from the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and CPM.

The12 opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Monday for the entire Winter session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August, even as the Opposition termed the suspension as "undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure" of the Upper House.