News updates from HT: PM Modi launches National Automobile Scrappage Policy and all the latest news
‘Significant milestone towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually addressed the Investor Summit in Gujarat, launching the National Automobile Scrappage Policy on the occasion. Read more
Bihar to ramp up oxygen generation, storage by August 31
Bihar is expected to generate 117 metric tonnes of medical oxygen daily by August 31 and ramp up its storage capacity to 310-kilo litre in anticipation of a possible third Covid-19 wave. Read more
England pacer Ollie Robinson reveals how his plan against Kohli worked
Kohli hasn't scored a century in 48 innings and he looked set for a big score at Lord's before Ollie Robinson sent him back to the pavilion. Read more
Rubina Dilaik enjoys the rain in ₹999 co-ord set, don't miss Abhinav Shukla's comment
Rubina Dilaik slays monsoon dressing in a co-ord backless crop top and shorts set, worth ₹999, as she enjoys in the rain for a shoot. Don't miss her husband, Abhinav Shukla's comment. Read more
Raveena Tandon posts daughter Rasha's report card on Instagram
Raveena Tandon is a proud mom after her daughter Rasha scored straight As in all her subjects at school. Raveena posted the report card on Instagram, along with a video of Rasha dancing with joy. Read more
Mumbai Police reacts to bike stunt video, rewards riders by booking them
If you are a regular user of social media, chances are you are aware of the various posts that Mumbai Police often shares. Among them are cautionary posts that remind people to be safe. Read more