News updates from HT: PM Modi, Macron vow to ‘act jointly’ in Indo-Pacific and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi, Macron vow to ‘act jointly’ in Indo-Pacific as France fallout with US, Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday vowed to “act jointly” in the Indo-Pacific region, the French presidency said, amid fallout with Australia and the US due to the AUKUS deal. During a telephonic conversation, Macron assured PM Modi of continued “commitment to the strengthening of India's strategic autonomy, including its industry and technology base, as part of a close relationship based on trust and mutual respect." [Read more…]

Covid R-value drops below 1 in September, remains above 1 in some major cities

With the daily new Covid-19 infections in India receding slowly, researchers have found that the R-value or the reproductive number for Covid-19 in the country has dropped below 1 in September. The value denotes how many people an infected person impacts on average and is an indicator of how efficiently a virus spreads. [Read more…]

ED to probe money laundering in 3,000 kg of Afghan heroin detected at Mundra Port

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is all set to launch a money laundering investigation into the seizure of the largest ever consignment of Afghan heroin – approximately 3,000 kg heroin worth ₹21,000 crore – from two containers at Mundra port in Gujarat last week, as the case has larger international ramifications, people familiar with the developments said. [Read more…]

Drone heard along Indo-Pak border; Search operation finds nothing

Tarn Taran A joint team of the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel launched a search operation at the international border near Khalra village of Bhikhiwind sub-division in Tarn Taran district on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, after a drone was heard in the area. [Read more…]

KBC 13: ₹1 crore contender calls Amitabh Bachchan's pocket square 'badaa bekar'. Watch

A new promo for an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 was shared online on Tuesday. It showed host Amitabh Bachchan in conversation with contestant Pranshu Tripathi, who wasn't too impressed with the actor's outfit. [Watch here]

Dia Mirza makes strong summer statement for virtual meetings in blue khadi suit

From being unappreciated to being trendy, khadi fabric has made it to the ramp and United Nation Environmental Programme's Goodwill Ambassador, Dia Mirza is all for flaunting it as she recently donned it for some virtual meetings. Making a strong summer statement in the blue khadi suit, Dia reminded one of “clean air and blue skies” as she sizzled in the unique mix of the western suit and Indian kurta. [Read more…]

Questions will be asked': Pietersen, Gavaskar 'astonished' as Punjab Kings ignore Gayle on 42nd birthday

Former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Kevin Pietersen wershocked to see Punjab Kings leave out Chris Gayle from their Playing XI on the occasion of the swashbuckling batsman's 42nd birthday. PBKS skipper KL Rahul that the four overseas players the team went ahead with for Match 32 of the IPL 2021 against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai are Nicholas Pooran, Adil Rashid, Aiden Markram and Fabian Allen. [Read more…]

Lamborghini hits triple century in India, Urus SUV captains supercar team

Lamborghini on Tuesday announced that it had delivered 300 units of various models to customers in India. And while it has been a rather slow going over 12 years of presence in the country, the past few years have seen a jump which is also thanks to the resounding success of Urus SUV here and the world over. [Read more…]

Long term JioPhone plan priced at ₹749 on launch; 2GB data per month

The JioPhone is a popular option in the feature phone space and Reliance Jio is now spicing up its appeal with a new plan. This is the JioPhone plan priced at ₹749. The newly launched JioPhone ₹749 prepaid long term recharge plan is the most expensive plan and at the same time, the most affordable. How? When the long-term plan benefits are counted, it comes across as being quite affordable. That means the high JioPhone plan price will not pinch much. [Read more…]