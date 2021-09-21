Dia Mirza makes strong summer statement for virtual meetings in blue khadi suit

From being unappreciated to being trendy, khadi fabric has made it to the ramp and United Nation Environmental Programme's Goodwill Ambassador, Dia Mirza is all for flaunting it as she recently donned it for some virtual meetings. Making a strong summer statement in the blue khadi suit, Dia reminded one of “clean air and blue skies” as she sizzled in the unique mix of the western suit and Indian kurta.

Taking to her social media handle, Dia shared a slew of pictures which inspired fashion enthusiasts to take cues and slay the next zoom meeting or a comfy but stylish and edgy silhouette. The pictures featured the diva donning a sky blue khadi kurta that came with overlapping collar to give a V-neckline.

Sporting three-quarter sleeves, the kurta ended in a bucket cut hemline. Dia teamed it with a pair of wide-legged blue khadi pants that screamed summer in a sartorial way.

Turning a muse for hubby Vaibhav Rekhi, the Bollywood actor accessorised her look with a dainty pendant. She left her silky tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle.

Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipstick, Dia amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, nude pink eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Dia captioned the pictures, “This kurta reminds me of #CleanAir and #BlueSkies The ‘burdwan’ set gets its name from the khadi weaving cluster in West Bengal. It’s simple design is @anavila_m at her best (sic)."

She added, "Loved wearing this for a bunch of virtual meetings i did #ForPeopleForPlanet. Thank you Theiu @theiatekchandaney for sourcing and helping me highlight #SustainableClothing Photo’s by Him @vaibhav.rekhi (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Anavila Misra’s eponymous womenswear label that boasts of Indian ethos, meaningful and sustainable fashion, organic materials to make linens that are soft and comfortable on the body and disrupting the saree design to create a completely modern, comfortable and desirable to wear saree. The Jodhpur Blue Burdwan Khadi Suit originally costs ₹14,000 on the designer website.

Dia Mirza's Jodhpur Blue Burdwan Khadi Suit from Anavila(anavila.com)

Dia Mirza's khadi Burdwan Set gets its name from the khadi weaving cluster in West Bengal.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter