News updates from HT: PM Modi spells out BJP's vision for Kerala, and all the latest news

PM Modi spells out BJP's vision for Kerala, praises E Sreedharan in Palakkad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a forward looking vision for poll-bound Kerala, like the rest of the country, as he addressed a rally in Palakkad. Read more

How Kerala’s economy has fared under LDF rule

Polls for the 140-member Kerala Assembly, in a single-phase election on April 6, will see the incumbent, the Communist Party of India-Marxist or CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) battle it out with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). Read more

Should India declare a net zero emission target?

Net zero emission by 2050 is emerging as the latest war cry on the climate front. And the drum beat is getting louder as the Glasgow climate conference draws nearer. Read more

'Leader of the pack': Ajay Jadeja says Bhuvneshwar Kumar fulfilled Jasprit Bumrah's role effectively in ODI series

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar made a stunning return to India's limited-overs squad against England, as he led the bowling attack against the World No. 1 team. Read more

Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar reveals first look as shoot commences, asks fans for feedback on his archaeologist look

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood right now. He wrapped Atrangi Re over the weekend and is already on the sets of his new project. Akshay took to Twitter and revealed that he has started the shoot of Ram Setu on Tuesday. Read more

Amitabh Bachchan says he spent Holi 'sitting in silence' by himself, away from family: 'Mind, body, spirit is vacant'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog on Monday to express regret about the quiet manner in which he celebrated Holi this year. He wrote that he spent the festival of colours sitting by himself 'in silence'. Read more

Prachi Desai cuts contemporary-chic silhouette in ivory Chanderi jacket, lehenga

Though production stopped, stores closed and catwalks went dark due to the Covid-19 lockdowns last year, fashion is now back and better than it was before and Bollywood actor Prachi Desai’s latest pictures are enough to back our claim. Read more

F1 of the skies? This could be world's first electric flying car race event

Electric vehicles are quite the rage at ground level but what about the open skies where speed may be nearly limitless? Read more

Naughtiness alert: These smart animals will leave you giggling

Smart, sassy and agile- these are some of the few adjectives apt for the animals shown in this video. We know that cute and cuddly pet videos make for an entertaining watch, but we assure you that these intelligent animals doing all kinds of smart activities are a delight to watch. Watch here

Watch: Why Canada suspended use of India-made vaccine for those under 55