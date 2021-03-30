PM Modi spells out BJP's vision for Kerala, praises E Sreedharan in Palakkad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a forward looking vision for poll-bound Kerala, like the rest of the country, as he addressed a rally in Palakkad. Urging the people to give a chance to the BJP, PM Modi also took a jibe at the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

"BJP's vision if forward looking and aspirational That is why the youth is openly supporting BJP," said PM Modi. "People are able to connect with BJP's vision," he added, saying further that the party will improve the people's ease of living.

Showering praise on 'Metro man' E Sreedharan, who is the party's candidate from Palakkad, PM Modi said the man has achieved so much in life, and done so much work. Sreedharan was also present at the rally.

"A man who is lived by so many people, has devoted himself for Kerala's power. He knew he will be attacked but stayed firm on his commitment for Kerala," said PM Modi.

Kerala has a long history of switching power and has seen alternate rules of Left Democratic Front (LDF), which is currently in power, and Congress-led United Democratic Front or UDF. The BJP, which has entered the fray as third front, is looking to make a dent in LDF's prospects and better its tally from the last Assembly elections when it just won one seat - Nemom in state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Sreedharan faces current MLA Shafi Parambil, who is contesting as Congress candidate, and CPI(M)'s CP Pramod from Palakkad.

Addressing the rally before the Prime Minister, Sreedharan said, "I've drawn up a master plan for this constituency which includes 24-hr water supply, efficient solid waste management scheme. I also want to have green cover for the area by planting 25 lakh trees in next 5 years."

The Prime Minister is on his campaign trail for the upcoming assembly polls. He is also scheduled to address election rallies in poll-bound Tamil Nadu and Puducherry later in the day.

Elections for the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.