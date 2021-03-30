IND USA
The image shows some pets being smart.
Naughtiness alert: These smart animals will leave you giggling

  The video shows a smart doggo replacing its treat while its human is away and then waiting beside the treat like a good boy.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 10:18 AM IST

Smart, sassy and agile- these are some of the few adjectives apt for the animals shown in this video. We know that cute and cuddly pet videos make for an entertaining watch, but we assure you that these intelligent animals doing all kinds of smart activities are a delight to watch. The video may leave you gushing and giggling simultaneously.

The video, which is a montage of many small clips, shows several animals from kitties, doggos, a raccoon and even birds. Their shenanigans will definitely lift your mood.

The video shows a smart doggo replacing its treat while its human is away and then waiting beside the treat like a good boy. This sneaky pooch is too adorable to miss. The clip then goes on to show several doggos managing tasks perfectly on their own including a puppy learning to count. The video also shows a herd of deer gracefully crossing a river.

Take a look at the whole video


Did these animals make you smile?

