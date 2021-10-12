News updates from HT: PM Modi to address 28th NHRC foundation day programme today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to address 28th NHRC foundation day programme today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 28th National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) foundation day programme on Tuesday through video conferencing. Read More

BJP holds meeting on 2022 UP polls, devises 100-day strategy. Details here

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday held a crucial meeting for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. According to Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan, the meeting was held by the party's central leadership with the state unit. Read More

Arvind Kejriwal to begin his two-day Punjab visit today

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will visit Punjab on Tuesday. The two-day visit comes months ahead of assembly elections in the state, where AAP is showcasing its 'Delhi model' to emerge on top. Read More

Virat Kohli opens up on future with RCB after Bangalore knocked out of IPL 2021

On the opening day of the second phase of Indian Premier League 2021 in the UAE, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli announced that he will be stepping down as RCB captain following the culmination of the season. Read More

Sara Ali Khan mixes denim on denim trend with tone on tone fashion, we are inspired

Denim on denim trend can never go out of style, and Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan just added a new twist to it. Read More