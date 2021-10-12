PM Modi to address 28th NHRC foundation day programme today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 28th National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) foundation day programme on Tuesday through video conferencing. PM Modi said that NHRC plays an important role in the nation in protecting the human rights and dignity of the marginalised.

"At 11 AM tomorrow, 12th October, will address the 28th NHRC Foundation Day programme. The NHRC plays an important role in our nation in protecting the human rights and dignity of the marginalised," PM Modi tweeted on Monday.

Union home minister Amit Shah and NHRC chairperson Justice Arun Kumar Mishra will also be present during the event.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), NHRC was set up on October 12, 1993 for the promotion and protection of human rights.

The commission takes cognizance of any form of human rights violations, conducts enquiries and in cases of violation of human rights, recommends to the public authorities for payment of compensation to the victims, other remedial and legal measures against the erring public servants.

The commission also studies treaties and international instruments on human rights and make recommendations for their effective implementation to the government. It is responsible for spreading of human rights awareness amongst the masses and encouraging the efforts of all stake holders in the field of human rights literacy not only at the national level but at international level too.

The NHRC, India plays an active role in coordinating with other National Human Rights Institutes (NHRIs) of the world to increase awareness from the perspective of human rights. It has also hosted delegations from UN bodies and other human rights bodies as well as members of civil society, lawyers and political and social activists from several nations.