Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: PM Modi to address CII annual meeting today and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: PM Modi to address CII annual meeting today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to address CII annual meeting today

The CII Annual Meeting 2021 will see the participation of many ministers, senior officials, academics, and prominent representatives of India, according to a post on PM Modi's official website earlier this week. Read more

Widespread, heavy rain likely over N-E for 4-5 days: IMD

Heavy and widespread rain is likely over northeastern states, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand for the next 4-5 days while subdued rainfall is likely over northwest India, according to IMD. Read more

'Do not regret': US President rules out any change to troop withdrawal decision

As the Taliban continued to tighten its grip over war-torn Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday ruled out any changes in the withdrawal of his troops from the South Asian country. Read more

'Could see in the eyes, no one wanted to lose': Harmanpreet recalls how India bounced back to win bronze

In an exclusive interaction, defender Harmanpreet Singh explained how the Indian defence kept up their morale to bounce back and win the bronze-medal match 5-3 against Germany. Read more

Shamita Shetty says Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant Nishant Bhat 'crossed the line' with her once, 'did wrong'

Shamita Shetty, who is a participant on Bigg Boss OTT while her family witnesses a particularly difficult phase on the outside, has said that her co-contestant, choreographer Nishant Bhat, once 'crossed the line' with her. Read more

Loved Katrina Kaif's floral wrap dress in Jee Le Zaraa announcement pic? It costs 16k

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif took to social media on Tuesday, August 10, to announce that they were coming together for Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa. Read more

Bomb blast in Shillong’s market caught on camera, 2 injured

At least two people were injured in a bomb blast in Shillong’s market on Tuesday. The low-intensity IED blast was reported from a parking lot in a market in Shillong. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi india meteorological department joe biden afghanistan
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP