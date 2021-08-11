News updates from HT: PM Modi to address CII annual meeting today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to address CII annual meeting today

The CII Annual Meeting 2021 will see the participation of many ministers, senior officials, academics, and prominent representatives of India, according to a post on PM Modi's official website earlier this week. Read more

Widespread, heavy rain likely over N-E for 4-5 days: IMD

Heavy and widespread rain is likely over northeastern states, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand for the next 4-5 days while subdued rainfall is likely over northwest India, according to IMD. Read more

'Do not regret': US President rules out any change to troop withdrawal decision

As the Taliban continued to tighten its grip over war-torn Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday ruled out any changes in the withdrawal of his troops from the South Asian country. Read more

'Could see in the eyes, no one wanted to lose': Harmanpreet recalls how India bounced back to win bronze

In an exclusive interaction, defender Harmanpreet Singh explained how the Indian defence kept up their morale to bounce back and win the bronze-medal match 5-3 against Germany. Read more

Shamita Shetty says Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant Nishant Bhat 'crossed the line' with her once, 'did wrong'

Shamita Shetty, who is a participant on Bigg Boss OTT while her family witnesses a particularly difficult phase on the outside, has said that her co-contestant, choreographer Nishant Bhat, once 'crossed the line' with her. Read more

Loved Katrina Kaif's floral wrap dress in Jee Le Zaraa announcement pic? It costs ₹16k

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif took to social media on Tuesday, August 10, to announce that they were coming together for Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa. Read more

Bomb blast in Shillong’s market caught on camera, 2 injured

At least two people were injured in a bomb blast in Shillong’s market on Tuesday. The low-intensity IED blast was reported from a parking lot in a market in Shillong. Watch