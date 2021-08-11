PM Modi to address CII annual meeting today. Details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) annual meeting on Wednesday (August 11). The address is expected to take place at 4.30pm via video conferencing, news agency ANI reported.

The meeting, which is being held over a span of two days - Wednesday and Thursday - will also have an address by special international guest speaker Heng Swee Keat, who is the deputy prime minister of Singapore and also the coordinating minister for economic policies of the country.

The CII Annual Meeting 2021 will see the participation of many ministers, senior officials, academics, and prominent representatives of India, according to a post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official website earlier this week.

The theme for the CII Annual Meeting 2021 is 'India@75: Government and Business working together for Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The meeting comes days ahead of August 15, when the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the CII has decided to work along with the Serum Institute of India (SII) for the purpose of expanding the scope of the nationwide vaccination drive against coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The Serum Institute has agreed to provide additional complimentary vaccines under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative to the pan-India Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The CII, founded in 1895, is a non-governmental trade association and advocacy group that "engages in academic, business, political and other leaders of the society to shape regional, global, and industry agendas". The CII is a membership-based organisation.