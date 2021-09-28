News updates from HT: Punjab CM Channi says he has ‘complete faith’ in Navjot Singh Sidhu and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

At press meet, Channi focuses on farmers' pains but expresses faith on Sidhu

Moments after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress president, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi addressed the media but chose to focus on the sufferings of farmers due to the three three laws introduced last year by the Centre.

Media houses next target, join us to save yourselves: Farm leader Rakesh Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said the government's next target could be media houses and called on their stakeholders to join the months-long agitation against three central agri laws to save themselves.

‘Diligently working with WHO to obtain EUL at the earliest’, says Bharat Biotech on Covaxin

Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said that the company is working "diligently" with the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the emergency use listing (EUL) for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin.

IPL 2021: Why Delhi Capitals left out Prithvi Shaw against Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant on Tuesday announced a major change in the team's playing XI in the Indian Premier League 2021 match against Kolkata Knight Riders. After KKR captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl, Pant was asked about his thoughts on batting first.

Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi recalls financial struggles: ‘Suddenly, the whole family was homeless’

Actor Pratik Gandhi, who found overnight fame after starring in the hit series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, opened up about the personal struggles that he had to endure before the success of the show catapulted him to stardom.

Jaguar opens bookings for I-Pace Black across India

Jaguar Land Rover India, on Tuesday, has announced that the bookings for Jaguar I-Pace Black have been opened. The all-electric SUV's exclusive new edition comes with features such as Black Pack and a panoramic sunroof.

Ananya Panday gets ready for Pujo in ₹89k ruffled saree and embroidered backless blouse

The festive season is upon us, and we are all on the lookout for some inspiration to ramp up our wardrobe. If you are also going through the same, you just have to take cues from Ananya Panday's latest ad shoot.