News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over fuel price hike and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)

Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over fuel price hike

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government on Tuesday morning over the increase in fuel taxes, asking whether the government is a “moneylender from old Bollywood movies. Read More

Pak-Taliban upbeat, but the Afghan battle has just begun

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers' meet in Tajikistan and connectivity conference in neighbouring Uzbekistan past week, it was quite evident that rapidly changing events in Afghanistan had taken top priority in the global diplomatic circuit. Read More

'Politicians watching porn': Raj Kundra's old tweets go viral after his arrest

Raj Kundra's nine-year-old tweets are being shared widely on Twitter after the businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband was arrested for being a "key conspirator" in a case relating to the production of pornography. Read More

'Hopefully we do it again for MS': Suresh Raina wants CSK to win IPL 2021 trophy for Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was not at his best in Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Read More

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti reacts as fan claims Ankita Lokhande is ‘using’ his name for her PR

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti responded to allegations of actor Ankita Lokhande ‘using’ him to stay in the news. Sushant and Ankita, who worked together in the show Pavitra Rishta, were in a six-year relationship that ended in 2016. Read More

Ola electric scooter’s colour option details emerge ahead of launch

Ola’s upcoming electric scooter is all set to be launched in the Indian market by the end of this July. The scooter has been officially teased on several occasions as Ola is trying to hype up things before the scooter’s official launch. Read More

Mouni Roy sets Dubai on fire in sheer lacey deep neck top, black pants | Watch

Channelling her inner diva to leave the fashion police gasping, Naagin star Mouni Roy dropped the hottest reel video on Instagram that set the Internet on fire. Read More

iPad, TV, snacks- This Chennai autowala has it all in his vehicle. Read his inspiring story

Where there’s a will, there’s a way- Chennai’s Anna Durai has aptly proved this saying with his hard work and undying spirit to prove himself as an entrepreneur. Read More

