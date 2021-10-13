News updates from HT: Congress delegation meets President over Lakhimpur violence and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Lakhimpur violence: Rahul Gandhi-led Congress delegation meets President Kovind

A Rahul Gandhi-led delegation of the Congress party on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi and demanded the resignation of Union minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the violent incident at Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. Read more

'Wear mask all the time, even at home': Mizoram launches campaign against Covid

The Mizoram government has launched a campaign to create awareness about wearing masks in the wake of Covid-19 cases rising in the state. The 10-day "all mask campaign" will sensitise people about the importance of wearing masks. Read more

KBC 13 contestant Husain could not crack this ₹1 crore question. Can you?

Tuesday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati saw another contestant come close to becoming a ‘crorepati’. However, contestant Husain had to quit as he did not know the right answer. Read more

In first of its kind, Royal Enfield bikes seek to invade and conquer South Pole

Royal Enfield on Tuesday announced that in order to celebrate 120 years of building products for the automotive world, its bikes would embark on a first-of-its-kind journey to the South Pole. Read more

Fatty liver disease: Make these lifestyle changes to improve liver function

Fatty liver disease is caused due to extra fat in liver. This is common among people who consume alcohol. In the past few decades, even nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) cases too have been on rise in young adults due to poor lifestyle choices. Read more

Smriti Irani’s sweet birthday post for ‘most loving daughter’ Shanelle Irani wins hearts

Smriti Irani, just about an hour ago, took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday message for daughter Shanelle Irani. Along with her heartwarming message, she also shared a throwback image. Read more