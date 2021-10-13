Smriti Irani’s sweet birthday post for ‘most loving daughter’ Shanelle Irani wins hearts

Smriti Irani, just about an hour ago, took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday message for daughter Shanelle Irani. Along with her heartwarming message, she also shared a throwback image.

“You center us , nurture us , sit and quietly let our tantrums pass you by … there are times when you flare up coz there is only so much indiscipline you can take… happy birthday to the most loving daughter.. to many a times my partner in crime. Love you,” the union minister wrote and also tagged Shanelle Irani.

Take a look at the post shared by Smriti Irani:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 10,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also accumulated different comments.

“Happy birthday darling @shanelleirani God bless you,” actor Ronit Boseroy wrote. “Darling darling girl,” another actor Divya Seth Shah shared along with a heart emoticon.

Many also wrote “Happy birthday” to wish Shanelle Irani. A few also posted heart emojis to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Smriti Irani for her daughter?