Smriti Irani’s sweet birthday post for ‘most loving daughter’ Shanelle Irani wins hearts

Smriti Irani also shared a throwback image to wish daughter Shanelle Irani on her birthday.
Smriti Irani shared this image along with the heartwarming post.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 11:42 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Smriti Irani, just about an hour ago, took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday message for daughter Shanelle Irani. Along with her heartwarming message, she also shared a throwback image.

“You center us , nurture us , sit and quietly let our tantrums pass you by … there are times when you flare up coz there is only so much indiscipline you can take… happy birthday to the most loving daughter.. to many a times my partner in crime. Love you,” the union minister wrote and also tagged Shanelle Irani.

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 10,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also accumulated different comments.

“Happy birthday darling @shanelleirani God bless you,” actor Ronit Boseroy wrote. “Darling darling girl,” another actor Divya Seth Shah shared along with a heart emoticon.

Many also wrote “Happy birthday” to wish Shanelle Irani. A few also posted heart emojis to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Smriti Irani for her daughter?

