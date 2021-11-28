News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi's tweet leads to speculations on social media and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi tweets 'keep faith, hatred won't win'. Social media interprets

Though Rahul Gandhi did not specify any context for his tweet, social media users linked his statement with comedian Munawar Faruqui's hint that he will quit comedy. Read more here.

‘Up to them’: Congress on TMC not attending Opposition meeting on Nov 29

The Congress on Sunday said that it was up to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party if it reportedly decided not to attend the meeting of opposition floor leaders called by the grand old party's Mallikarjun Kharge. Read more here.

Survey shows 30% women across 14 states, UTs justify men beating their wives

Data from the NFHS-5 showed that more than 75% women respondents across three states justified men beating their wives in - Telangana (84%), Andhra Pradesh (84%) and Karnataka (77%). Read more here.

Salman Khan asks fans to not bathe Antim posters in milk, says 'give it to poor kids'

Salman Khan has shared a video of his fans bathing a huge poster of his film Antim: The Final Truth in milk. He has requested them to stop the practice. Read more here.

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer achieves big record, becomes first Indian debutant to reach impressive landmark

Shreyas Iyer scripted history on Sunday afternoon in the ongoing Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur. Read more here.

Are electric vehicles reliable? Check what this study says

The study points that electric cars are increasingly becoming complex and therefore vulnerable to reliability issues. Read more here.