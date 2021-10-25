News updates from HT: Rajnath Singh invites foreign defence firms to DefExpo 2022 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rajnath Singh invites foreign defence firms to take part in DefExpo 2022

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday chaired a roundtable of ambassadors from friendly foreign countries and invited international defence firms to take part in Asia’s largest defence exhibition, DefExpo 2022, which will be held in Gandhinagar from March 10-13, 2022. Read more

'Every kid in Pakistan plays this kind of bowling in street cricket': Ex-Pak captain tears down on IND's Chakaravarthy

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, following India's 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of Pakistan in their opening T20 World Cup encounter on Sunday, tore down on India's spinner Varun Chakaravarthy. Read more

Satyameva Jayate 2 trailer: John Abraham rips apart cars with bare hands, fans say ‘John ab-rehem nahi karega’. Watch

The trailer of Satyameva Jayate 2 has just dropped online. The film features John Abraham in a triple role - a father and twins on opposite sides of the law. Read more

JioPhone Next launch: Never-before revealed details out now

JioPhone Next disappointed the entire country when it failed to launch on the deadline announced by Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani. It was all set to launch this Diwali, but missed the original launch date on Ganesh Chaturthi. Read more

This Made-in-India e-bike gets one lakh bookings in two months since launch

eBikeGo on Monday informed that it has received over one lakh orders for its Rugged electric bike which was launched in India two months back. Read more

Alia Bhatt in bodysuit and pants is caught up in retro vibes and we are obsessed

Retro fashion can never go out of style because a little bit of nostalgia never hurt anyone. On the runway, retro looks have dominated many designer's collections this season. Even back home, many Bollywood stars have given this trend their stamp of approval, and Alia Bhatt, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor, seems to be one of them. Read more

Kid refuses to eat roti and sabzi, wants cake instead. Watch sweet video

Remember the viral video of the little boy who asked Alexa in his very sweet voice to play ‘Dum Dum Diga Diga, Mausam Bheega Bheega’? The little one is making headlines again and this time for expressing his demand about what he wants to eat in a sweet way. Read more

'Hum aap sabhay...': PM's Bhojpuri speech while inaugurating UP medical colleges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh. Built at a cost of ₹2,329 crore, these medical colleges are situated in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur. Watch more