News updates from HT: Ramdev moves SC over FIRs against him for remarks on allopathy and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ramdev moves Supreme Court over cases filed against him for his remarks on allopathy

Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging multiple first information reports (FIRs) against him for his comments on efficacy of allopathy in treatment of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read More

On TRIPS waiver, Jaishankar says Covid is a calamity that requires 'last resort'

As Portuguese foreign minister Augusto Santos Silva on Wednesday said that Europe is philosophically against waiving intellectual property rights and this should be the last resort, foreign minister S Jaishankar said the pandemic has presented a situation that needs this "last resort". Read More

Mumbai woman jumps off 12th-floor after pushing son, neighbour held

A woman in Mumbai died of suicide after jumping off her apartment on 12th floor of a highrise along with her 10-year-old son on Monday. Read More

IND vs NZ: Shami reveals interesting change brought in by Indian bowlers for WTC final

The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand is headed for an exciting finish despite several delays due to rain. Read More

Poleburnt: Kriti Kharbanda is exhausted after returning to pole dancing sessions

Kriti Kharbanda may not be the biggest fan of complex workout regimes and boring gym equipment, but the Pagalpanti actor makes sure she keeps fit while doing things she loves. Read More

When Karan Johar watched in awkward silence as Kangana Ranaut blasted hosts on reality show. Watch

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar reunited for the first time after their infamous Koffee with Karan showdown on the sets of India's Next Superstars, a reality show on which Karan was one of the judges. Read More