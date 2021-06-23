Poleburnt: Kriti Kharbanda is exhausted after returning to pole dancing sessions

Kriti Kharbanda may not be the biggest fan of complex workout regimes and boring gym equipment, but the Pagalpanti actor makes sure she keeps fit while doing things she loves, and most recently she took to her social media profiles to share with fans an image of herself sweating it out on the pole. Kriti's latest post on Instagram is proof that not only does she absolutely love pole-dancing, but also breaks into quite a sweat while she indulges in the sexy but tedious form of exercise. On Tuesday, Kriti took to the photo-sharing application to share a glimpse of her latest pole dancing session.

Sharing an image of herself looking absolutely exhausted, as she pulled a complicated pose on the pole in black shorts and a sports bra, Kriti wrote in the caption, "Hello pole! We meet again. Man oh man, the exhaustion is unreal, but the satisfaction and happiness is something else. Poleburnt."





In an interview with HT once, Kriti has shared how she wasn't really a fan of working out but being a part of the glamour world made it a compulsion for her. She shared, "I actually didn’t like working out. There was a time when I hated it and I just did it because I didn’t have a choice and my job needed me to do so. But when you see results, you enjoy what you are doing. I realised that if I don’t have a healthy lifestyle, forget my career, I will not have a good life. I want to be as healthy as I possibly can be. I just want to make sure that I do everything to take care of myself. Like they say charity begins at home, love begins at home too. So I want to do the best for me. I want to pamper myself and do the best for my body."





Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kriti will soon be seen in 14 Phere sharing the screen with Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey. Recalling her foray as an actor, Kriti had posted: "12 years ago, on the 12th of June, I began a journey. As a teenager, I took my first steps into this industry, that has ultimately shaped me into the person I am today".

She continued, "In my time as an actor, I've met so many people who I'm grateful for. I've learned lessons, and so much about myself. I found my calling, it became my identity. I've had the privilege of working with some of the best people in the industry. So, to everybody associated with my career- be it for a minute, a day, or the last 12 years, I have nothing but gratitude for you."

She went on to add how all the characters she played on screen moulded her and helped her grow up, "From Pragati, to Dr. Swathi, to aarti Shukla to Rajkumari Meena, and now Aditi, somewhere along the line I grew up. I went from being an immature teenager who was timid to an adult who is strong and bold. I was kid who loved playing dress up and dancing to the kickass numbers of the 90’s and now I get to do that for a living. I cannot imagine a bigger blessing. Today I watch a full generation and more perform to my numbers, recreating things that I have done, and the feeling is surreal."

The 30-year-old actor shared that she was extremely grateful for her journey and that she wouldn't have made it without the "support of my family, my friends, my teachers who gave me the confidence to believe I was destined for bigger things." Going on to add how she felt like the luckiest girl in the world and hopes that her story helps others who are wishing to achieve greater things. She concluded, "I love who I’ve become. The simple middle class girl has become ambitious and self confident! If somebody out there is reading this, unaware of what path to take, I hope my story serves you well and you find the confidence to take that chance, and jump right into doing the things you love. Maybe 12 years down the line, you’ll find yourself where I am, today :) overwhelmed with gratitude and giddy with excitement!"