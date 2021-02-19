IND USA
The tractor march of the farmers turned violent as protesters entered the Capital and clashed with police.(Reuters)
india news

News updates from HT: Police say Republic day violence not due to intelligence failure and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:03 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Republic Day violence was not due to intel failure, says police commissioner

Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava on Friday said he doesn't consider Republic Day violence as an intelligence failure as police had inputs of possible disruptions during the tractor march of the farmers. Read more

IPL 2021: 'Don't see so much of quality,' Gautam Gambhir points out 'chink' in KKR's squad

Former India batsman and two-time Indian Premier League trophy-winning captain Gautam Gambhir believes there is a "chink" in Kolkata Knight Riders' squad. Read more

'We got Shahrukh!': Preity Zinta teases Aryan Khan at IPL auction after scoring Shah Rukh Khan's namesake, watch

Twitter was flooded with memes and excitement after Preity Zinta's Indian Premier League team, Punjab Kings, bought cricketer Shahrukh Khan at Thursday's auction. Read more

Bajaj Pulsar 180 BS 6 launched at 1.04 lakh, to rival Hero Xtreme 160R

Bajaj Auto on Friday launched the new Pulsar 180 naked roadster in India. The bike has been priced at 1,04,768 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Read more

Neha Kakkar opens up about her anxiety, body image issues

Neha Kakkar recently opened up about her anxiety and body image issues that she faced even though everything else was going great in her life during an episode of Indian Idol 12. Read more

This post about turning leftovers into parathas or sandwiches may seem relatable

To make parathas or not that is the question - people deciding what to do with leftovers sometimes wonder. If you’re among them, you’ll find this tweet highly relatable just as many others on Twitter. Read more

‘Efforts were made to ensure Netaji’s contributions are forgotten’: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah said that efforts were made by some to ensure that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s contributions are forgotten. Amit Shah said the nation remembers Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose with a lot of affection and his bravery and valour will be remembered for ages. Watch here

ipl 2021 farmers protest in delhi delhi police home minister amit shah
"Congress demands that the Modi government should stop oil loot and give relief to the people of the country by cutting petrol and diesel prices,” Surjewala said while addressing a press briefing.(ANI Photo)
india news

BJP should be called ‘bhayankar janloot party’: Surjewala on rising fuel prices

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise for the 11th consecutive day. In Delhi, petrol crossed the 90 per litre-mark after an increase of 31 paise while diesel was being sold at 80.60 per litre, after an increase of 33 paise.
Shikara boats in Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo)
india news

No major economic activity in J-K post abrogation of Article 370: Traders body

PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:19 PM IST
The traders body also opposed the proposed property tax and said it would not hesitate to launch an agitation if it is imposed.
Sachin Pilot addressing the kisan mahapanchayat in Kotkhawda area of Chaksu, Jaipur, on Friday. (Sourced)
india news

Farmers don’t need sympathy, they need support: Sachin Pilot

By Sachin Saini
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:38 PM IST
In the mahapanchayat in Chaksu, attended by over a dozen Congress MLAs, a resolution was also passed which sought to ask the Centre to repeal the three new farm laws; a law for purchase on MSP; and reduction in fuel and LPG prices
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Farmers ready to sacrifice one crop for protest, BKU ups ante

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:25 PM IST
As farmers are preparing to continue their camps on Delhi borders in summer months, alternative arrangements are being made to take care of the harvest season as well.
On Wednesday last, Lalu Yadav was shifted to the paying ward of the hospital after RIMS accepted his prayer that cited poor hygiene, mosquito menace and bark of dogs as perilous to his health.(PTI)
india news

Jharkhand HC denies bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam case

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:02 PM IST
As he has already completed almost half of his sentence, he moved a bail plea.
The tractor march of the farmers turned violent as protesters entered the Capital and clashed with police.(Reuters)
india news

News updates from HT: R-day rioting not due to intel failure, says Delhi top cop

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The Supreme Court of India. (File photo)
india news

SC expunges remarks against NCLAT members by larger bench

By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Hurt by the personal remarks made against them by the five-member bench on December 22, the three members – Justice (Retd) Jarat Kumar Jain, Balvinder Singh and Vijai Pratap Singh – had approached the top court
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (File photo)
india news

Australia PM reaches out to PM Modi for support in fight against Facebook

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The matter figured in a phone call between Morrison and Modi on Thursday, amid worldwide outrage over Facebook blacking out news and media content for its users in Australia and barring them from sharing news articles
Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute.(REUTERS)
india news

Sri Lanka to procure 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from India: Official

PTI, Colombo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The State Pharmaceutical Corporation has signed the order with Serum Institute of India (SII) for 10 million doses, officials said.
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Militant attack in Srinagar leaves two policemen dead

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Police and paramilitary forces in the area have launched a search operation for the militant who managed to flee after shooting indiscriminately
About 10 lakh bank employees and officers under the banner of United Forum of Unions consisting of nine unions AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, INBOC, NOBW, NOBO are agitating against government's proposal, AIBEA said in a statement.(PTI file photo)
india news

Bank unions plan to march towards Parliament against privatisation

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:01 PM IST
Bank unions stage protest against privatisation; plan to march towards Parliament in Mar
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI Photo )
india news

Activist Disha Ravi sent to jail for 3 days, cops want to question her next week

Reported by Richa BankaEdited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Ravi was arrested on February 13 and sent to five-day police custody a day later. The custody ends today.
Kunchok Jinpa died in a hospital in Lhasa in the Tibetan Autonomous Region on February 6, 2021, less than three months after being transferred there from prison without his family's knowledge.(AP)
india news

Tibetan tourist guide dies following torture in Chinese prison, sparks fury

ANI, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy (TCHRD) expressed concern over the increasing number of custodial deaths in China.
Bank officials alerted fire and rescue department personnel who rushed to the spot around 4 AM and managed to put off the fire.(File Photo. Representative image)
india news

ATM gutted in fire as miscreant tries to open it with gas cutter

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:25 PM IST
According to police, a man covering his face with towel entered the ATM belonging to the private South India Bank around 3 AM. The fire broke out when he tried to open the ATM with a gas cutter, forcing the man to run out of the cabin, they said.
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
india news

Disha Ravi’s petition in Delhi High Court in ‘toolkit case’: Who said what 

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Toolkit case: The court, however, refused to take down the articles already published and said that the issue would be considered at a later stage.
