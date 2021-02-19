News updates from HT: Police say Republic day violence not due to intelligence failure and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Republic Day violence was not due to intel failure, says police commissioner
Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava on Friday said he doesn't consider Republic Day violence as an intelligence failure as police had inputs of possible disruptions during the tractor march of the farmers. Read more
IPL 2021: 'Don't see so much of quality,' Gautam Gambhir points out 'chink' in KKR's squad
Former India batsman and two-time Indian Premier League trophy-winning captain Gautam Gambhir believes there is a "chink" in Kolkata Knight Riders' squad. Read more
'We got Shahrukh!': Preity Zinta teases Aryan Khan at IPL auction after scoring Shah Rukh Khan's namesake, watch
Twitter was flooded with memes and excitement after Preity Zinta's Indian Premier League team, Punjab Kings, bought cricketer Shahrukh Khan at Thursday's auction. Read more
Bajaj Pulsar 180 BS 6 launched at ₹1.04 lakh, to rival Hero Xtreme 160R
Bajaj Auto on Friday launched the new Pulsar 180 naked roadster in India. The bike has been priced at ₹1,04,768 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Read more
Neha Kakkar opens up about her anxiety, body image issues
Neha Kakkar recently opened up about her anxiety and body image issues that she faced even though everything else was going great in her life during an episode of Indian Idol 12. Read more
This post about turning leftovers into parathas or sandwiches may seem relatable
To make parathas or not that is the question - people deciding what to do with leftovers sometimes wonder. If you’re among them, you’ll find this tweet highly relatable just as many others on Twitter. Read more
‘Efforts were made to ensure Netaji’s contributions are forgotten’: Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah said that efforts were made by some to ensure that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s contributions are forgotten. Amit Shah said the nation remembers Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose with a lot of affection and his bravery and valour will be remembered for ages. Watch here
BJP should be called ‘bhayankar janloot party’: Surjewala on rising fuel prices
No major economic activity in J-K post abrogation of Article 370: Traders body
Farmers don’t need sympathy, they need support: Sachin Pilot
Farmers ready to sacrifice one crop for protest, BKU ups ante
Jharkhand HC denies bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam case
SC expunges remarks against NCLAT members by larger bench
Australia PM reaches out to PM Modi for support in fight against Facebook
Sri Lanka to procure 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from India: Official
Militant attack in Srinagar leaves two policemen dead
Bank unions plan to march towards Parliament against privatisation
Activist Disha Ravi sent to jail for 3 days, cops want to question her next week
Tibetan tourist guide dies following torture in Chinese prison, sparks fury
ATM gutted in fire as miscreant tries to open it with gas cutter
Disha Ravi’s petition in Delhi High Court in ‘toolkit case’: Who said what
