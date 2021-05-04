News updates from HT: Row after several killed in violence post-Bengal polls and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am on May 4, 2021 (Tuesday). Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Row after several killed in violence post-Bengal polls

Post-poll violence lashed West Bengal on Monday as rival political workers clashed, party offices were torched and homes looted, resulting in the deaths of several people and prompting the Union home ministry and state governor to seek reports. The BJP said that it will hold a nationwide dharna against the violence. The TMC rejected the charges and Banerjee appealed for peace across the state. Read More

Govt says Covid-19 cases plateauing in some states; experts disagree

A senior health ministry official pointed to recent Covid-19 case data from across India to suggest that there are early signs of improvement in the number of daily cases, and a plateauing of cases in some parts of the country, but experts said it was far too premature to arrive at any such conclusions. Read More

Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 years of marriage

Bill and Melinda Gates announced Monday that they are divorcing. The Microsoft co-founder and his wife, who launched the world’s largest charitable foundation, said they would continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. In identical tweets, they said they had made the decision to end their marriage of 27 years. Read More

Delhi, NCR may see light rainfall today, says IMD

Delhi got some respite from soaring temperatures on Monday as several states across north and central India experienced rainfall. India Meteorological Department scientists said there is a possibility of light rain in some parts of the city on Tuesday, which will keep the temperatures from rising. Read More

WATCH: '1 CT scan = 300 X rays', AIIMS chief warns of cancer risk, overuse amid Covid

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria warned against CT scans in mild Covid cases. Guleria linked CT scan radiation to cancer risk. Guleria at a press conference said that CT scans and biomarkers are being misused and they can be harmful as well. Watch here

'I see shades of Saeed Anwar in his batting’: Ashish Nehra compares CSK batsman with Pakistan great

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra lauded English all-rounder Moeen Ali for his impressive batting in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Playing for MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings for the first time, Moeen has established himself as a commendable No. 3 batsman. He has played 6 so far in the league and has scored 206 runs at a strike rate of 157.25. Read More