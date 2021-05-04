Delhi, NCR may see light rainfall today, says IMD

Delhi got some respite from soaring temperatures on Monday as several states across north and central India experienced rainfall. India Meteorological Department scientists said there is a possibility of light rain in some parts of the city on Tuesday, which will keep the temperatures from rising.

On Monday, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 39.7 degrees Celsius (°C), a notch above what is considered normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature was 24.3°C, a notch below the season’s average.

“On May 4 and May 5, there is a forecast of rain in Delhi and parts of NCR. The temperatures will also remain below 40°C,” said an IMD official.

Delhi has been recording high maximum temperatures for a while now, with the mercury levels at some weather stations soaring above 44°C.

On Monday, the air quality in the National Capital deteriorated to the poor category. The air quality index (AQI) was 216 at 9.05am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.