News updates from HT: S Jaishankar scheduled to visit Maldives, Mauritius and all the latest news

EAM Jaishankar to visit Maldives, Mauritius this week to review bilateral ties

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will make a visit to the Maldives and Mauritius later this week to review bilateral ties and development cooperation; especially measures aimed at helping the Indian Ocean states overcome the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read More

‘Aim was to kill him’: Mamata condemns attack on ‘popular’ leader Jakir

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the bomb attack on state labour minister Jakir Hossain was aimed at killing him and sought a 'proper' investigation into the incident. Read More

Puducherry political crisis: LG orders floor test on Feb 22

Amid political turmoil in Puducherry, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday ordered a floor test. Read More

Dog trapped in middle of frozen lake in Texas’ Odessa rescued. Watch

The animal rescue stories often put a smile on people’s face. Read

Juhi Chawla proud to see Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and her daughter Jahnavi at IPL auction, cheers for 'KKR kids'

Actor and co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team Juhi Chawla was filled with pride to see her daughter, Jahnavi, and actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan at the ongoing IPL auction in Chennai. Read More

Heiress Paris Hilton gets engaged to entrepreneur beau Carter Reum

A day before Valentine's Day, heiress and businesswoman Paris Hilton got engaged to her 'soulmate', venture capitalist Carter Reum on Saturday, February 13. Read More

Recipe: Pilates? No, we prefer pie-lattes especially if its protein pumpkin pie

What’s better than ‘real’ pumpkin pie? A protein pumpkin pie with additional perks of not making us immobile even. Read More

Nana Patole questions Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar’s silence on fuel prices

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday said if actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar do not take a stand on the issue of fuel price hike, then screening of their films and shootings would not be allowed in the state.Talking to reporters here, Patole said Bachchan and Kumar had tweeted about fuel price rise during the previous UPA government, but are now silent on the issue. Watch