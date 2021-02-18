IND USA
Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will be in the Maldives during February 20-21 and have meetings with President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and the ministers for foreign affairs, defence, finance, economic development and planning and infrastructure. (REUTERS PHOTO).
EAM Jaishankar to visit Maldives, Mauritius this week to review bilateral ties

  • The Indian Ocean states occupy a special place in India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and the Maldives has been a key beneficiary of India’s efforts to help countries in the neighbourhood overcome the effects of the pandemic.
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:16 PM IST

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will make a visit to the Maldives and Mauritius later this week to review bilateral ties and development cooperation; especially measures aimed at helping the Indian Ocean states overcome the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the easing of Covid-19-related travel restrictions, Jaishankar made his first foreign visit to Sri Lanka last month and there are plans for him to travel to Bangladesh on March 4 to prepare the ground for a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indian Ocean states occupy a special place in India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and the Maldives has been a key beneficiary of India’s efforts to help countries in the neighbourhood overcome the effects of the pandemic. Last year, India extended urgent budgetary support of $250 million to the Maldives and provided another $500 million for the Greater Male Connectivity Project.

Jaishankar will be in the Maldives during February 20-21 and have meetings with President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and the ministers for foreign affairs, defence, finance, economic development and planning and infrastructure.

He will also hold talks with Speaker Mohamed Nasheed, a key supporter of better ties with India, and meet political leaders.

“During this visit, [Jaishankar] will review the entire gamut of our bilateral ties as well as progress of ongoing bilateral projects and hold discussions on the ongoing Covid-19 situation, including India’s continued assistance to the Maldives for its post-Covid economic recovery,” the external affairs ministry said.

On his visit to Mauritius during February 22-23, Jaishankar will meet President Pritivirajsing Roopun and Prime Minister Pravind Jagnauth. He will also hold talks with foreign minister Alan Ganoo. Jaishankar will review bilateral ties, implementation of infrastructure projects by India and hold talks on bilateral, regional and global issues, including India’s assistance to Mauritius, the ministry said.

Mauritius received 100,000 doses of Indian-made Covid-19 vaccines as a grant last month, becoming one of four Indian Ocean states to benefit from the “Vaccine Maitri” initiative.

The Maldives and Mauritius are “key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and occupy a special place in [the] Prime Minister’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region)”, the ministry said.

Jaishankar’s visit is “testimony to the importance that India attaches to its close and friendly relations with the Maldives and Mauritius and is expected to lend further momentum to substantive cooperation and robust people-to-people ties between the two countries,” it added.

Shivaji Bhonsale I was born in the hill-fort of Shivneri, near the city of Junnar in what is present-day Pune district (ANI Photo)
Shivaji Bhonsale I was born in the hill-fort of Shivneri, near the city of Junnar in what is present-day Pune district (ANI Photo)
india news

Shivaji Jayanti 2021: All you need to know about the founder of Martha dynasty

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:46 PM IST
  • Every year on Shivaji Jayanti, people of Maharashtra celebrate his birth anniversary by gathering at the forts Shivaji captured and built. This year, however, celebrations are expected to be toned down.
The Kerala secretariat turned into a battle ground for many hours after police and youth activists clashed on Thursday. (HT PHOTO).
The Kerala secretariat turned into a battle ground for many hours after police and youth activists clashed on Thursday. (HT PHOTO).
india news

15 activists hurt in baton-charge in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, 6 cops injured

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:17 PM IST
  • The secretariat has been witnessing a series of protests for more than two weeks over the delay in recruiting job aspirants who figured in the public service commission merit list and alleged back door appointments in many government departments.
Externa Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar(MINT)
Externa Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar(MINT)
india news

News updates from HT: S Jaishankar scheduled to visit Maldives, Mauritius

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:58 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
"At present, there is no such proposal before the food ministry to increase the prices of products given under the Food Security Act," Goyal said in a virtual press conference.(PTI)
"At present, there is no such proposal before the food ministry to increase the prices of products given under the Food Security Act," Goyal said in a virtual press conference.(PTI)
india news

No proposal to hike PDS prices of food grains under NFSA, says Piyush Goyal

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:53 PM IST
The minister was responding to a query if the Centre has plans to hike the PDS rates as the Economic Survey 2021 has recommended increasing the prices of foodgrains sold under PDS to reduce food security bill.
E Sreedharan, the 88-year-old engineer, a household name in the state, told Hindustan Times on Thursday that his decision to join active politics is well thought out. (ANI Photo)
E Sreedharan, the 88-year-old engineer, a household name in the state, told Hindustan Times on Thursday that his decision to join active politics is well thought out. (ANI Photo)
india news

'Metro man' E Sreedharan: Know all about the engineer who is set to join BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:52 PM IST
  • E Sreedharan, an engineer who has worn many hats including that of a lecturer, was the person behind the country’s first metro service, Kolkata Metro.
Farmers blocked rail tracks at Sonipat station in Haryana during their nationwide Rail Roko agitation on Thursday. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO).
Farmers blocked rail tracks at Sonipat station in Haryana during their nationwide Rail Roko agitation on Thursday. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO).
india news

No untoward incident amid 'Rail Roko', negligible impact on services: Railways

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:38 PM IST
  • The Railways tightened security and deployed additional forces across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal ahead of the agitation. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) had deployed 20 additional companies, or around 2,000 personnel, across the four states.
india news

EAM Jaishankar to visit Maldives, Mauritius this week to review bilateral ties

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:16 PM IST
  • The Indian Ocean states occupy a special place in India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and the Maldives has been a key beneficiary of India’s efforts to help countries in the neighbourhood overcome the effects of the pandemic.
Janata Dal (United) National President CP Singh presents the membership slip to Lok Janshakti Party senior leaders Keshav Singh as he joins JD(U) in Patna, Thursday.(PTI)
Janata Dal (United) National President CP Singh presents the membership slip to Lok Janshakti Party senior leaders Keshav Singh as he joins JD(U) in Patna, Thursday.(PTI)
india news

Reality check for Chirag Paswan as more than 200 workers dump LJP to join JD (U)

By Vijay Swaroop
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:05 PM IST
  • LJP's former secretary in Bihar, Keshav Singh accused Chirag Paswan of "selling" the party and hobnobbing with people involved in scams.
E Sreedharan at his residence in Ponnani, Kerela. (HT/Arijit Sen)
E Sreedharan at his residence in Ponnani, Kerela. (HT/Arijit Sen)
india news

'Metro man' E Sreedharan set to join BJP, says 'party can do justice to Kerala'

By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:37 PM IST
  • Sreedharan’s entry will be a big boost to the saffron party in Kerala where it is a distant third-runner.
On Thursday, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil took to Twitter to confirm the news of his coronavirus infection. (TWITTER/@Jayant_R_Patil).
On Thursday, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil took to Twitter to confirm the news of his coronavirus infection. (TWITTER/@Jayant_R_Patil).
india news

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-19

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:49 PM IST
  • The senior NCP leader concluded the first phase of his statewide tour on February 14 in Jalgaon district and was about to start the second leg from February 20.
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Guwahati, Assam (ANI)
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Guwahati, Assam (ANI)
india news

'No link to farm stir': Narendra Tomar as BJP routed in Punjab local body polls

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:43 PM IST
The agriculture minister instead said that the party was already weak in Punjab and also contested separately from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).
File photo: Pilgrims, undertaking Kailash Mansarovar yatra. (Representative Image/Shutterstock)
File photo: Pilgrims, undertaking Kailash Mansarovar yatra. (Representative Image/Shutterstock)
india news

Uncertainty over Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, preparatory meetings yet to be held

By HT Correspondent, Pithoragarh
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:35 PM IST
  • The preparatory meetings for the yatra are held every year in January and February.
CM Patnaik said that Odisha has always taken early initiatives especially in the mining sector and supported reforms.(Twitter/@Naveen_Odisha)
CM Patnaik said that Odisha has always taken early initiatives especially in the mining sector and supported reforms.(Twitter/@Naveen_Odisha)
india news

Odisha has potential to emerge as global steel, aluminium hub: CM Naveen Patnaik

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Patnaik was speaking after inaugurating two iron ore mines at Guali and Jilling in Keonjhar district along with Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi in virtual mode.
The rail service resumed from Budgam to Srinagar Railway stations after completion of necessary restoration work on damaged infrastructure and tracks.(Agencies File Photo)
The rail service resumed from Budgam to Srinagar Railway stations after completion of necessary restoration work on damaged infrastructure and tracks.(Agencies File Photo)
india news

After 11-month shutdown, Kashmir train services may be partially restored

By Ashiq Hussain
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:52 PM IST
  • The train in Kashmir runs in a standalone route from Banihal, the gateway to Kashmir in the south, to Baramulla in north Kashmir – a distance of 137 km.
‘No vaccine belongs to any political party’ says Omar Abdullah after Akhilesh Yadav rejects Covid-19 vaccine.(PTI)
‘No vaccine belongs to any political party’ says Omar Abdullah after Akhilesh Yadav rejects Covid-19 vaccine.(PTI)
india news

'Send some real tourists': Omar Abdullah stings foreign envoys' on visit to J-K

PTI, Srinagar
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:29 PM IST
The envoys from European, Latin American and African countries arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.
