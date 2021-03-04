News updates from HT: SC seeks response on D-voter listing of 26 women in Assam and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SC seeks Centre, EC response on listing 26 Assam women in doubtful voters list

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Election Commission, Centre and Assam government on a petition filed by 26 Muslim women from Assam’s Barpeta constituency. Read More

Uttar Pradesh: Trust buys two plots near Ram temple complex in Ayodhya

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, set up for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Read More

Bihar: Two women raped, two minors shot at in separate incidents

A 16-year-old girl and a 35-year-old widow were allegedly gang-raped while two girls were shot at in a fresh spate of crimes against women in Bihar. Read More

4th Test: Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes involved in heated exchange, umpires intervene: WATCH

Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes are two of the most enigmatic modern-day cricketers, and everytime two high-octane cricketers are up against other, ruffling of some feathers is guaranteed. Read More

Tata Tiago XTA variant launched with AMT gearbox at Rs.5.99 lakh

Tata Motors on Thursday announced the launch of the new Tiago XTA variant. The new variant of Tata's popular hatchback has been introduced at a starting price of Rs.5.99 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom, Delhi). Read More

Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal reacts to sexual assault allegations, calls it 'extremely disturbing'

Slumdog Millionaire star Madhu Mittal has broken his silence on the sexual assault allegations and the FIR filed against him. Read More

Meghan Markle is maternity fashion goals in Rs.3 lakh dress with Prince Harry

A trailer from the highly anticipated interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by Oprah Winfrey was released recently and it has already started making headlines. Read More

Florida couple returns home, finds 7 foot alligator in garage. Watch

Returning home after some days away usually makes one feel happy. However, coming back to your house and finding a huge predator lurking. Read More

Watch: Biden official on situation in Jammu & Kashmir & US stand on issue

The United States welcomed the steps taken by India to return the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to full economic and political normalcy consistent with India's democratic values. Watch