Meghan Markle is maternity fashion goals in 3 lakh dress with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince harry during interview(Instagram/CBS)
Meghan Markle and Prince harry during interview(Instagram/CBS)
fashion

Meghan Markle is maternity fashion goals in 3 lakh dress with Prince Harry

  • For her much anticipated interview with the media mogul, Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle wore a black silk dress and showed that she knows how to do maternity fashion right.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:49 AM IST

A trailer from the highly anticipated interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by Oprah Winfrey was released recently and it has already started making headlines. The interview, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a heart-to-heart with the media mogul, has become the talk of the town and it is especially, Meghan's ensemble that has garnered a lot of attention.

Meghan is quite the fashionista who has been extremely famous for her sartorial picks. The Suits alum, who is expecting her second child with Prince Harry, gave a whiff of her chic yet comfy maternity style during the interview. When Meghan was expecting her first child, Archie, in 2019, then as well, her maternity fashion was applauded all across the world and this time is no different.

For the interview, Meghan opted to wear a black silk dress. The georgette dress featured a deep V-neck and a quirky white foliage embroidery in the front. The contrast of black and white gave the dress some character. The number that had an asymmetric hemline also featured a matching belt. This is one gorgeous maternity dress.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the interview(Instagram/CBS)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the interview(Instagram/CBS)

The Duchess of Sussex opted for a couple of bracelets and a delicate necklace to accessorise her look. According to reports, the bracelet that she wore belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. For her glam, Meghan opted to go with her signature style and tied her hair in a low bun with wavy front tresses in the front. Her makeup included kohl-clad eyes with mascara-laden lashes, coral blushed cheeks topped off with a nude lipstick.

Meghan Markle during the interview(Instagram/CBS)
Meghan Markle during the interview(Instagram/CBS)

Prince Harry, on the other hand, opted to go with subtle colours and wore a light grey suit with a crisp white shirt. Coming back to Meghan's attire, the maternity dress is from the shelves of the brand Giorgio Armani and is worth 3,27,420 (USD 4500).

Meghan Markles dress is worth ₹3.2 lakh(armani.com)
Meghan Markles dress is worth ₹3.2 lakh(armani.com)

Check out some of Meghan's other maternity looks:

This interview will cover topics ranging from their decision of stepping down as working members of the royal family to their own growing family and the couple's decision to relocate from the United Kingdom and settle in California, which is Meghan's home state.

