Meghan Markle is maternity fashion goals in ₹3 lakh dress with Prince Harry
- For her much anticipated interview with the media mogul, Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle wore a black silk dress and showed that she knows how to do maternity fashion right.
A trailer from the highly anticipated interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by Oprah Winfrey was released recently and it has already started making headlines. The interview, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a heart-to-heart with the media mogul, has become the talk of the town and it is especially, Meghan's ensemble that has garnered a lot of attention.
Meghan is quite the fashionista who has been extremely famous for her sartorial picks. The Suits alum, who is expecting her second child with Prince Harry, gave a whiff of her chic yet comfy maternity style during the interview. When Meghan was expecting her first child, Archie, in 2019, then as well, her maternity fashion was applauded all across the world and this time is no different.
For the interview, Meghan opted to wear a black silk dress. The georgette dress featured a deep V-neck and a quirky white foliage embroidery in the front. The contrast of black and white gave the dress some character. The number that had an asymmetric hemline also featured a matching belt. This is one gorgeous maternity dress.
The Duchess of Sussex opted for a couple of bracelets and a delicate necklace to accessorise her look. According to reports, the bracelet that she wore belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. For her glam, Meghan opted to go with her signature style and tied her hair in a low bun with wavy front tresses in the front. Her makeup included kohl-clad eyes with mascara-laden lashes, coral blushed cheeks topped off with a nude lipstick.
Prince Harry, on the other hand, opted to go with subtle colours and wore a light grey suit with a crisp white shirt. Coming back to Meghan's attire, the maternity dress is from the shelves of the brand Giorgio Armani and is worth ₹3,27,420 (USD 4500).
Check out some of Meghan's other maternity looks:
This interview will cover topics ranging from their decision of stepping down as working members of the royal family to their own growing family and the couple's decision to relocate from the United Kingdom and settle in California, which is Meghan's home state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle is maternity fashion goals in ₹3 lakh dress with Prince Harry
- For her much anticipated interview with the media mogul, Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle wore a black silk dress and showed that she knows how to do maternity fashion right.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit paints the town red in Finding Anamika's first glimpse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in simple blue spaghetti-strap dress at Roohi promotions
- Janhvi Kapoor recently stepped out in an ethereal flowy dress for a promotional event of her upcoming film Roohi. The dress that is worth ₹22k is one of our favourite looks donned by the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital shows here to stay as fashion week gets a makeover
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani in ₹50k floral bralette and skirt set proves summer is here
- For a recent shoot, Kiara Advani wore a beautiful bralette and skirt co-ord set. The Kabir Singh actor made it clear that summer is here in her matching attire and we love it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anamika Khanna to open LFW, FDCI's joint fashion week with 'Timeless the World'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan gives fans daily dose of vitamin sea in orange bikini
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in golden Manish Malhotra ensemble in Roohi's Nadiyon Paar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Erica Fernandes looks dreamy in powder blue bodysuit, acid wash bustier-skirt
- Erica Fernandes has been serving one steamy look after another during her stay at the Maldives, be it in a powder blue bodysuit or acid wash bustier-skirt and fashionistas can’t help but take notes to slay at the next beach vacation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion leaders assess the impact of Delhi-Mumbai alliance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Loved Sara Ali Khan’s bold playsuit at Manish Malhotra’s party? Here’s its cost
- Sara Ali Khan’s white ruffle cold-shoulder playsuit at Manish Malhotra’s house party last month made jaws drop in awe and set the mercury soaring but the good news is that you can add the ravishing ensemble to your vacay wardrobe too without burning a hole in your pocket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cheer for sheer this season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nothing can dull your sparkle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana by wearing her bracelet for Oprah interview
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhagyashree sticks to this homemade age-old haircare remedy to reduce hairfall
- Bhagyashree gives fans a sneak-peek into her kitchen as she prepares organic oil to nourish her hair, claims it reduces hairfall when applied atleast once every week | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox