patna news

Bihar: Two women raped, two minors shot at in separate incidents

The 35-year-old was allegedly gang-raped and stabbed in front of her 13-year-old son in Jamui. Police said the accused barged into her house and one of them stabbed her when she raised an alarm
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:08 PM IST

A 16-year-old girl and a 35-year-old widow were allegedly gang-raped while two girls were shot at in a fresh spate of crimes against women in Bihar.

Ashok Kumar Singh, a police officer said, four men, abducted and raped the 16-year-old in Sitamarhi on Wednesday. He added the accused were on the run even as they have been booked for rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. “The men barged into her house and took her to an isolated place and raped her,” said Singh. He added the four threatened her and told her not to report the matter. Singh said they were conducting raids to arrest the accused.

The 35-year-old was allegedly gang-raped and stabbed in front of her 13-year-old son in Jamui. Police said the accused barged into her house after breaking its door and one of them stabbed her when she raised an alarm. The woman is being treated at a hospital.

Police superintendent Pramod Kumar Mandal cited preliminary investigation and added it suggested an old dispute between the woman’s family and the accused. “Further action will be taken based on the facts of the medical examination.”

Two girls, aged 17 and 16, in Bhojpur were shot at when they were returning after attending a wedding on a motorcycle with their uncle. Three men in an inebriated condition fired on them when the uncle refused to stop his motorcycle when they asked him to do so.

Police superintendent Harkishore Rai said raids were on to arrest the attackers.

(With inputs from Prashant Ranjan, Ara)

