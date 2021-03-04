Teen held for murder of girl after rape bid
- The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, when the girl went to a wheat field, owned by the family of the accused, to collect fodder and water.
A 17-year-old boy was detained on Wednesday for allegedly strangling a 17-year-old Dalit girl to death after she resisted a rape attempt in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district, officials said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, when the girl went to a wheat field, owned by the family of the accused, to collect fodder and water. When she did not return home till evening, her family started a search, and her body was found in a field.
The post-mortem report showed she was strangled to death, the officials said.
According to senior superintendent of police (SSP) Muniraj G the accused took the girl to a field where he could not be seen by passersby, and strangled her with her dupatta when she resisted the rape attempt.
The police initially filed a case against an unknown persons at the Akarabad police station under Sections 376/302 (rape and murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.
The accused was questioned as his family owned a field near spot where the girl’s body was found, the officials said. During interrogation, he confessed to have committed the crime, the officials said.
“The accused admitted that he went to a wheat field and was watching a pornographic film on his mobile. He said that he saw the girl, and he knew her because he used to go to her house. She came for water to the field owned by the family of the accused,” the Aligarh SSP said.
Relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been added to the FIR, the SSP said.
Though the most stringent punishments under some of the IPC, Pocso and SC/ST Act sections include life imprisonment and even death, minors are tried in Juvenile Court.
In 2019, Uttar Pradesh reported the most number of crimes against women, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 held for murder of sexual assault survivor’s father
- The ADG has constituted teams of police personnel from Aligarh to assist the Hathras police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teen held for murder of girl after rape bid
- The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, when the girl went to a wheat field, owned by the family of the accused, to collect fodder and water.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only Centre can enforce new digital media rules: I&B ministry to states
- The provisions under the new rules relate to the code of ethics for digital news publishers, setting up of a grievance redressal system and the requirement of disclosure of information to Centre, the ministry said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spectrograph designed for Uttarakhand telescope
- The instrument will support the 3.6 metre Devasthal Optical Telescope (DOT) in Uttarakhand, an official release from the department of science said on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Ceasefire need of the hour... desirable for both India, Pak’: Lt-Gen BS Raju
- Lt-Gen BS Raju said a quiet LoC will allow us to address the challenge of terrorism in a focused manner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED begins probe against Franklin Templeton
- The central agency has registered a case on the basis of an FIR registered by Chennai Economic Offences Wing in September last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts slam claim that human activity not behind recent flood
- Dhyani added that the burden on the ecology due to construction on Himalayan slopes made the region prone to disasters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court issues notice on Gautam Navlakha’s plea for default bail
- Navlakha claimed in his petition filed through advocate Shadan Farasat that the 90-day period for filing of charge sheet was over and he was entitled to default bail under Section 167(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GJM leader close to Bimal Gurung arrested under POCSO in Sikkim
- Lama was being considered as the GJM candidate for the Kalimpong assembly seat in the coming polls later this month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre differs with SC on additional courts for cheque bounce cases
- Unhappy with the response, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to appear in the case along with Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikramjeet Banerjee, who presented the note to the Court.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man in Maharashtra wanted to ride horse to office to overcome spinal problem
- The officer withdrew his request after an orthopaedic surgeon said his purpose would not be served by buying a horse.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India signs pact with Philippines for supply of BrahMos missile
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only Centre can enforce new digital media rules: I&B ministry to states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt allows 24x7 vaccination as surge continues in six states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Canada receives 500,000 doses of Covidshield vaccine made in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox