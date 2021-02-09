News updates from HT: Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ stir and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Several Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ protest, traffic diverted
In the wake of the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws, several borders of the national capital between Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for vehicular movement on Tuesday. Read more
26 dead, hundreds missing: What we know so far about Uttarakhand flash flood
Rescuers have recovered 26 bodies from different areas hit by the glacier burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand even as authorities have said more than 170 people are still missing. Read more
Delhi wakes up to foggy morning; AQI in very poor category
Moderate to dense fog enveloped parts of the national Capital on Tuesday, with the visibility dropping significantly in many parts. The low wind speeds also kept the air quality in the very poor zone. Read more
Get acquainted with foreign funding Act to help NGOs: Home ministry to CAs
After making stricter rules for NGOs to receive funds from abroad, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has now advised Chartered Accountants (CAs) to familiarise themselves thoroughly with the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) 2010, Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules 2011 as well as amendments and notifications issued by it from time to time so that they can help and guide the associations and their office bearers. Read more
Will India go for the kill at Chepauk today?
To overturn England's four days of dominance in Chennai and pull off an improbable victory, India will have to make history on Tuesday. Chasing 420 to win, India are 39/1 and need another 381 to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series. Read more
Salman Khan drops video from 33 years ago to wish friend on wedding anniversary, has a funny advice for friend's wife
Actor Salman Khan took to Instagram to share a funny video from 33 years ago to wish his childhood friend Sadiq on latter's wedding anniversary. He also cracked a joke about how his friend's wife made this marriage work. Read more
Malaika Arora wants you to do Yoga, shares new asana and its benefits
The Yoga queen is back at it again. Malaika Arora, in another attempt to urge her followers to stop procrastinating and exercise, shared a new fitness post. Just like every week, Malaika shared an image of herself nailing a Yoga asana and penned a long note along with it talking about its benefits and the steps to do the asana correctly. Read more
'PM Modi looking like Tagore...': Congress MP's jibe ahead of Bengal polls
PM Modi to hold talks with Afghanistan president today, Shehtoot dam agreement
PM Modi speaks to US President Joe Biden: What we know so far
India records 9,110 new Covid-19 cases, 78 deaths; tally over 10.8 million
PM’s response to RS debate on vote of thanks: Key takeaways
Indian military sees threefold increase in women personnel in 6 years
Deep Sidhu, an accused in January 26 violence case, arrested: Delhi Police
Uttarakhand: Underground glacial lake led to flash floods, says IISc analysis
Uttarakhand glacier burst: What we know about region’s worst disaster in 8 yrs
Covid deaths 15-20 times higher in patients with comorbidities: ICMR
Farmers unions to widen protest against farm laws with panchayats in Purvanchal
- Samyukt Kisan Morcha has taken the decision to hold kisan maha panchayats in Purvanchal to mobilise farmers to join the ongoing movement against the three agriculture reform laws.
Northwestern India records dense fog, gradual rise in temp expected
LIVE: Actor Deep Sidhu, key accused in Jan 26 violence case, arrested by Delhi
Chhattisgarh: Police 'notice' to panchayat representatives to move to safer area
- Manpur is considered a severely affected Maoist area in Rajnandgaon district of the state which comes under the CPI (Maoist) designated MMC zone.
