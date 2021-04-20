News updates from HT: SII CEO lauds PM Modi, Sitharaman for boosting vaccine production and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SII CEO Poonawalla lauds Modi, Sitharaman for boost to vaccine production

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for what he called a ‘decisive policy changes’. Read More

UP govt moves SC against Allahabad HC order imposing Covid-19 curbs in 5 cities

The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against the order passed by Allahabad High Court on Monday imposing Covid-19 curbs in five cities. Read More

'I ran towards child but also thought...': Railwayman who saved 6-year-old

The Indian Railways personnel, who picked up a six-year-old from the tracks last week in Maharashtra, said on Tuesday he did think about his own safety for a spilt second before running towards the boy to save his life. Read More

To avoid World T20 berth pangs, Shikhar Dhawan turning it on in IPL 2021

“Shikhar, sweeping spinners I can understand. Now started to sweep fast bowlers too? 140, 145 doesn’t really matter? How did you develop this shot?”Ravichandran Ashwin’s question was on everyone’s mind post a Shikhar Dhawan-special on Sunday night. Read More

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shares pics of her New York apartment bathed in sunset glow

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana, has shared a bunch of new pictures of herself and her apartment in New York. Read More

Bhagyashree’s reverse table top workout will brush aside your Tuesday blues

If there is one Bollywood celebrity who is never on a holiday when it comes to workouts, it has to be Bhagyashree and this week was no different as she made jaws drop in awe by effortlessly nailing reverse table top exercise. Read More

Maruti Suzuki uses Indian Railways to transport 7.2 lakh cars in five years

Indian Railways is fast becoming the preferred option among several car manufacturers to take units from one location in the country to another and Maruti Suzuki has been taking the lead for quite some time now. Read More