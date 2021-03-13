News updates from HT: Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa speaks with PM Modi ahead of crucial UNHRC vote and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa speaks to PM Modi ahead of crucial vote at UNHRC
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday discussed cooperation at multilateral forums, days ahead of an expected vote on Sri Lanka’s human rights record at the UNHRC. Read more
'India's statements don't match with what they do on the field': Virender Sehwag after England win 1st T20I
Former India opener Virender Sehwag said Team India’s pre-match statements do not match with what they do when they step on to the field. Sehwag’s comments came after India suffered an eight-wicket loss to England in the first T20I in Ahmedabad. Read more
Divyanka Tripathi got ‘indecent proposals’ from men in the industry, says she faced character assassination
Television actor Divyanka Tripathi revealed that she has been on the receiving end of ‘indecent proposals’ from men in the industry. She said that she has never given in and knows how to turn them down ‘while being kind’. Read more
Bringing projectors out of dark rooms into living rooms: Optoma's Vijay Sharma tells us how
It's been more than a year since we stepped into movie halls to watch something. Laptops, tablets and TVs have replaced movie screens for us and it looks like that's how things are going to go for at least a while longer. Read more
Priyanka Chopra Jonas sizzles in all red Balenciaga for Nick Jonas' Spaceman
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is always in the news, if its not her interview with Oprah or promotions for her many ventures, then its for her many on point fashion forward looks. Read more
Dancers show off amazing moves, leave people in awe. Watch incredible video
“Incredible,” “amazing,” and “breathtaking” are probably some among the many words of appreciation you will use for this dance video. The clip shows a man and a woman showing off some cool and power-packed moves. Read more
Fire engulfs train bogey in Uttarakhand; passengers evacuated
A massive fire broke out aboard the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express on March 13. The incident occurred near Kansrao in Uttarakhand. The fire was reportedly caused by a short circuit in compartment C4. Watch here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More than 2.91 crore Covid-19 vaccines doses administered till day 57
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over six Covid-19 vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
200 terrorists active inside J&K, 250 waiting in launch pads across LoC: DGP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Detention arbitrary, eligible for compensation, says UN panel on Safoora Zargar
- She was arrested in April 2020 for allegedly conspiring with others to instigate and start the violence in northeast Delhi. At least 53 people died and 400 others were injured in the violence in February 2020. Zargar said she was only part of protests and denied the allegations made by police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid concerns over Covishield, India studies post-vaccination adverse events
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'My autonomy was violated': Disha Ravi's statement after 28 days of arrest
- "...my photographs were splashed all over the news; my actions were pronounced guilty - not in the court of law, but on flat screens by seekers of TRPs...," she wrote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 cases cross 200 in Telangana after a gap of 50 days, borders on alert
- The last time when Telangana recorded more than 200 cases was on January 21, when the figure was 214. Since then, the number of cases has been less than 200 in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: This woman-run Hyderabad firm will supply vaccines to Quad countries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel prices protest: Women panel seeks explanation from Congress' Hooda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa speaks with PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Ram Nath Kovind, family attend Ganga Aarti in Varanasi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar has 1,19,000 doctors for 12 crore population: State health minister
- Bihar has 40,200 allopathic doctors, 33,922 ayush doctors, 34,257 homeopathic doctors, 5,203 unani doctors and 6,130 dentists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Let the truth win': Zomato delivery man denies assaulting woman in Bengaluru
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fliers without masks, not heeding Covid-19 protocols could be deboarded: Centre
- This comes days after a Delhi High Court judge Justice C Hari Shankar issued a set of guidelines that empowers airline crew to offload any passenger not wearing their masks properly and to be put on a ‘no-fly’ list if they exhibit ‘stubborn reluctance’.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka temporarily stops bus service to Maharashtra over border row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox