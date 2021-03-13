IND USA
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.(AFP)
india news

News updates from HT: Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa speaks with PM Modi ahead of crucial UNHRC vote and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:55 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa speaks to PM Modi ahead of crucial vote at UNHRC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday discussed cooperation at multilateral forums, days ahead of an expected vote on Sri Lanka’s human rights record at the UNHRC. Read more

'India's statements don't match with what they do on the field': Virender Sehwag after England win 1st T20I

Former India opener Virender Sehwag said Team India’s pre-match statements do not match with what they do when they step on to the field. Sehwag’s comments came after India suffered an eight-wicket loss to England in the first T20I in Ahmedabad. Read more

Divyanka Tripathi got ‘indecent proposals’ from men in the industry, says she faced character assassination

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi revealed that she has been on the receiving end of ‘indecent proposals’ from men in the industry. She said that she has never given in and knows how to turn them down ‘while being kind’. Read more

Bringing projectors out of dark rooms into living rooms: Optoma's Vijay Sharma tells us how

It's been more than a year since we stepped into movie halls to watch something. Laptops, tablets and TVs have replaced movie screens for us and it looks like that's how things are going to go for at least a while longer. Read more

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sizzles in all red Balenciaga for Nick Jonas' Spaceman

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is always in the news, if its not her interview with Oprah or promotions for her many ventures, then its for her many on point fashion forward looks. Read more

Dancers show off amazing moves, leave people in awe. Watch incredible video

“Incredible,” “amazing,” and “breathtaking” are probably some among the many words of appreciation you will use for this dance video. The clip shows a man and a woman showing off some cool and power-packed moves. Read more

Fire engulfs train bogey in Uttarakhand; passengers evacuated

A massive fire broke out aboard the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express on March 13. The incident occurred near Kansrao in Uttarakhand. The fire was reportedly caused by a short circuit in compartment C4. Watch here

sri lanka gotabaya rajapaksa narendra modi india vs england
TRENDING TOPICS
A day before, India recorded a significant milestone as for the first time administering more than two million Covid-19 vaccine doses in a single day.(HT PHOTO)
india news

More than 2.91 crore Covid-19 vaccines doses administered till day 57

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:12 PM IST
Since the beginning of the vaccination drive on January 16, more than seven million healthcare workers have got their first jab, more than four million of health care workers have got the second dose.
The latest figures from Health ministry say that 2.91 crore people had been vaccinated till 7 PM on Saturday.(REUTERS)
india news

Over six Covid-19 vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:05 PM IST
He also said that 1.84 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Saturday morning, while 23 crore tests have been conducted.
Singh said there are around 200 terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir.(PTI)
india news

200 terrorists active inside J&K, 250 waiting in launch pads across LoC: DGP

PTI, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:41 PM IST
On the number of terrorists present in launching pads across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB), the police chief said as per intelligence inputs, the number is between 200 to 250 which is almost the same as previous years.
Safoora Zargar, an MPhil student of Jamia Millia Islamia, was granted bail by the Delhi High Court in June last year. She had sought bail on the grounds that she was pregnant and had severe medical complications. (PHOTO: FACEBOOK)
india news

Detention arbitrary, eligible for compensation, says UN panel on Safoora Zargar

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:40 PM IST
  • She was arrested in April 2020 for allegedly conspiring with others to instigate and start the violence in northeast Delhi. At least 53 people died and 400 others were injured in the violence in February 2020. Zargar said she was only part of protests and denied the allegations made by police.
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, a health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India. When the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic one year ago Thursday, March 11 it did so only after weeks of resisting the term and maintaining the highly infectious virus could still be stopped. A year later, the U.N. agency is still struggling to keep on top of the evolving science of COVID-19, to persuade countries to abandon their nationalistic tendencies and help get vaccines where they’re needed most.(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, file)(AP)
india news

Amid concerns over Covishield, India studies post-vaccination adverse events

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:31 PM IST
India has reported 234 adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs), including 71 deaths, for both the vaccines till Friday, said Dr N K Arora, an advisor to the national AEFI committee.
Disha Ravi has now been granted bail. However, in his judgment granting bail, Judge Dhamender Rana said, “The offence of sedition cannot be involved to minister to the wounded vanity of governments.” The government must heed this warning. (REUTERS)
india news

'My autonomy was violated': Disha Ravi's statement after 28 days of arrest

By Arun Dev , Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:52 PM IST
  • "...my photographs were splashed all over the news; my actions were pronounced guilty - not in the court of law, but on flat screens by seekers of TRPs...," she wrote.
Telangana recorded as many as 216 positive cases of Covid-19 by Friday night. This was a sudden increase of 35 cases compared to the previous day. (AGENCIES) (Image used for representation).
india news

Covid-19 cases cross 200 in Telangana after a gap of 50 days, borders on alert

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:20 PM IST
  • The last time when Telangana recorded more than 200 cases was on January 21, when the figure was 214. Since then, the number of cases has been less than 200 in the state.
US President Joe Biden, top left, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, top right, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, bottom left, and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, on a monitor during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting at Suga’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan on March 12, 2021. (Bloomberg)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Covid-19: This woman-run Hyderabad firm will supply vaccines to Quad countries

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:20 PM IST
The vaccine initiative among the four countries revolves around Hyderabad's pharmaceutical company Biological E.
Haryana State Women Commission chairperson (officiating) Preeti Bhardwaj shot off a letter to Hooda, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly.(Ravi Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Fuel prices protest: Women panel seeks explanation from Congress' Hooda

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:02 PM IST
Hooda on Monday rode a tractor pulled by party legislators on the way to the state Assembly here to protest the rise in fuel prices.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.(AFP)
india news

News updates from HT: Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa speaks with PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:55 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
President Ram Nath Kovind during his visit to Varanasi, Saturday.(PTI)
india news

President Ram Nath Kovind, family attend Ganga Aarti in Varanasi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:55 PM IST
The President arrived at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport on Saturday afternoon where he was welcomed by Patel and Adityanath.
AIIMS Patna
india news

Bihar has 1,19,000 doctors for 12 crore population: State health minister

PTI, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:43 PM IST
  • Bihar has 40,200 allopathic doctors, 33,922 ayush doctors, 34,257 homeopathic doctors, 5,203 unani doctors and 6,130 dentists
Recently, a Bengaluru woman named Hitesha Chandranee accused a Zomato delivery executive of assaulting her which left her nose bleeding.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

'Let the truth win': Zomato delivery man denies assaulting woman in Bengaluru

ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:12 PM IST
Zomato soon responded to the incident through social media, apologising for the same and informed that Kamaraj had been delisted from the platform.
At present India has allowed domestic flights to function at 80% of their capacity while international flights are being operated through travel-bubble arrangements with 27 countries. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Fliers without masks, not heeding Covid-19 protocols could be deboarded: Centre

By Anisha Dutta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:50 PM IST
  • This comes days after a Delhi High Court judge Justice C Hari Shankar issued a set of guidelines that empowers airline crew to offload any passenger not wearing their masks properly and to be put on a ‘no-fly’ list if they exhibit ‘stubborn reluctance’.
According to a senior officer in the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, a vehicle belonging to Maharashtra was blackened in Belagavi which aggravated the tension between the regions. (ANI file photo)
india news

Karnataka temporarily stops bus service to Maharashtra over border row

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:37 PM IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that Marathi people residing in Karnataka's Belgaum were being victimised, and said an all-party delegation from Maharashtra should visit the city in the neighbouring state.
