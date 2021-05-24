News updates from HT: States on eastern coast alerted as Cyclone Yaas approaches and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

As Cyclone Yaas moves towards eastern coast, warning for these states

Authorities in India’s eastern coast were on alert ahead of a severe cyclone, Yaas, brewing in the Bay of Bengal on Monday, just 10 days after Cyclone Tauktae battered the country's western coast leaving a trail of death and destruction. Read More

Full-scale production of Sputnik V in India this summer: Russian developers

The developers of Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine and Panacea Biotec announced on Monday that full-scale production of the doses in India will start this summer. Read More

Covid vaccination: Centre enables on-site registration for 18-44 age group

Union ministry of health on Monday enabled on-site registration for 18-44 years age group on the CoWin platform for all government Covid vaccination centres. Read More

'A tough one to stop': NZ bowling coach says team needs to wary of India's 'extremely dangerous player'

New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen believes the Kiwi bowlers need to be wary of the threat possessed by India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant during their World Test Championship final which takes place next month. Read More

Kia India name change is now official. Here's why

Kia Motor India on Monday announced it has officially changed its corporate name to Kia India as part of its new brand identity the world over. Read More

Shruti Haasan says she was 'glad' Kamal Haasan and Sarika separated: 'I was just excited for them'

Shruti Haasan has opened up about her parents, Kamal Haasan and Sarika's divorce. Read More