'A tough one to stop': NZ bowling coach says team needs to wary of India's 'extremely dangerous player'

New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen believes the Kiwi bowlers need to be wary of the threat possessed by India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant during their World Test Championship final which takes place next month.

Pant has been in supreme form in the past few months. He was the key player in Australia as helped a depleted Indian team pull off a miraculous Test series win Down Under. Pant also was the star of India's Test series win at home against England. He performed brilliantly in the ODI and T20Is as well, and his splendid run saw him getting the captaincy role for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2020.

In the absence of injured Shreyas Iyer, Pant led DC brilliantly and helped them to the top of the table before IPL 2021 was suspended by the BCCI and IPL Governing Council.

Now, as India gear up for the WTC final against NZ, Pant is expected to be the key player for the Virat Kohli-led team. And NZ bowling coach Jurgensen is aware of what the left-hander can do with the bat.

"Well, Pant is an extremely dangerous player who can change the game on its head. We saw how well he did it against Australia and England. He's extremely positive-minded, but with that comes potentially the opportunity to take his wicket," Jurgensen told The Telegraph.

"Our bowlers need to execute well, stay calm and make it as difficult as possible for Pant to score runs. He's certainly a free-flowing batsman and a tough one to stop, which we should keep in mind," he added.

Jurgensen also praised India's bowling attack and said that the team has a lot of options available to them.

"It's a challenging bowling attack that India have. A lot of options are available for them. It'll be a very, very stiff challenge we could face from Bumrah to Shardul, who's an all-rounder and has done well in Australia too. There's Mohammed Siraj and even their spinners, who can spin it both ways. It's a group of formidable, outstanding Test bowlers," he signed off.