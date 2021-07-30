News updates from HT: Taliban not normal civilians by any standard, says Afghan envoy and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Taliban not ‘normal civilians’ by any standard: Afghan envoy on Imran Khan’s remark

Afghan ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay on Friday said the Taliban are not "normal civilians" by any standard as common people are not cruel to humankind.

All railway zones have over 170 illegal religious structures: Ashwini Vaishnaw

As many as 179 illegal religious structures stand erected on platforms and yards across all zones of the Indian Railways, Parliament was apprised of by Union minister of railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday.

Can’t afford to invite 3rd wave: VP Naidu urges people to follow Covid protocol

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday the temporary decline in cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country should not make citizens complacent, adding the decline should be considered as a "breathing space" to get their act together in order to ensure that any subsequent health challenges can be faced with greater confidence and commitment.

Why Shah Rukh Khan decided against scolding Abhishek Bachchan, Vivaan Shah: 'Agar inke baap...'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan had once recalled an incident when filmmaker Farah Khan had asked him to talk to actors Abhishek Bachchan and Vivaan Shah for troubling her.

Bad news! Here is why Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite may never be launched

Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite is being widely expected in the gaming community. After all PUBG Mobile India has led to the birth of Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile India Lite should get a BGMI "Lite" avatar too.

'The only positive was that they prevented their lowest total': Sehwag unimpressed with India batsmen after abysmal show

Virender Sehwag was not impressed with India's batting performance in the series decider against Sri Lanka on Thursday. A depleted Indian team which went into the third T20I with only five batsmen had a chance to rise to the occasion, especially the youngsters, who were keen to make a mark in the series, but none of them could leave any sort of impact as India were restricted to a lowly total of 81/8 batting first – their third-lowest T20I total of all time.

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

A man on a mission, a lost wallet in London, and a quest to find its owner named 'Rahul' - this story managed to capture the attention of thousands of people on Twitter.

Ola Electric scooter may be delivered straight to home via online sales route

Ola Electric scooter launch is expected to take place soon in India and could potentially trigger a massive shift towards battery-powered two-wheelers in the country.




